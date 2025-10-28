See Entire 'Above Ground 4' Benefit Concert Featuring COREY TAYLOR, SULLY ERNA, NUNO BETTENCOURT, GILBY CLARKE, Others

The Memnoch's Curse channel on YouTube has uploaded video of the entire 2025 "Above Ground 4" benefit concert, which was held this past Sunday, October 26 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California. The bill included special guests Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR),Billy Idol, DMC (RUN-DMC),Rick Springfield, Sully Erna (GODSMACK),Elliot Easton (THE CARS),Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Josh Freese (NINE INCH NAILS),B-Real (CYPRESS HILL),Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE),Matt McJunkins (A PERFECT CIRCLE),Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES),Marc Labelle (DIRTY HONEY),Scott Shriner, Fred Coury (CINDERELLA),Jesse Hughes (EAGLES OF DEATH METAL),along with Donovan Leitch, Franky Perez, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau, Derek Day and the "Above Ground" singers: Laura Mace, Kitten Kuron and Erica Canales.

The "Above Ground 4" show honored the groundbreaking self-titled debut albums by the NEW YORK DOLLS (1973) and THE CARS (1978),along with a special star-studded encore.

Originally set for January 2025, the rescheduled show marked the fourth iteration of the event which again raised awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention. The "Above Ground" team made the decision to postpone the event until later in the year following the horrific wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles earlier this year.

Featured songs in video below, plus time stamps and performer details:

NEW YORK DOLLS (1973 debut album):

00:00:00 Personality Crisis (ft. Corey Taylor, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius & Paul Trudeau)

00:04:07 Looking For A Kiss (ft. Corey Taylor, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins & Erik Eldenius)

00:08:20 Vietnamese Baby (ft. Franky Perez, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins & Erik Eldenius)

00:14:14 Lonely Planet Boy (ft. Billy Morrison, Steve Stevens, Derek Day, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius & Paul Trudeau)

00:19:52 Frankenstein (ft. Derek Day, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius & Paul Trudeau)

00:26:02 Trash (ft. Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins & Erik Eldenius)

00:29:51 Bad Girl (ft. Marc LaBelle, Gilby Clarke, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins & Erik Eldenius)

00:33:26 Subway Train (ft. Marc LaBelle, Gilby Clarke, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins & Erik Eldenius)

00:39:00 Pills (ft. Gilby Clarke, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau & Franky Perez)

00:42:39 Private World (ft. Jesse Hughes, Gilby Clarke, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau & Franky Perez)

00:47:23 Jet Boy (ft. Corey Taylor, Gilby Clarke, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins & Erik Eldenius)

THE CARS (1978 debut album):

00:52:08 Good Times Roll (ft. Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Morrison, Scott Shriner, Fred Coury & Paul Trudeau)

00:56:40 My Best Friend's Girl (ft. Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Morrison, ???, Scott Shriner, Fred Coury & Paul Trudeau)

01:01:23 Just What I Needed (ft. Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Scott Shriner, Fred Coury & Paul Trudeau)

01:06:00 I'm In Touch With Your World (ft. Franky Perez, Billy Morrison, ???, Scott Shriner, Fred Coury & Paul Trudeau)

01:10:04 Don't Cha Stop (ft. Donovan Leitch, Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Morrison, ???, Scott Shriner, Fred Coury & Paul Trudeau)

01:14:50 Bye Bye Love (ft. Sully Erna, Billy Howerdel, Billy Morrison, Scott Shriner, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

01:19:54 You're All I've Got Tonight (ft. Corey Taylor, Billy Howerdel, Billy Morrison, Scott Shriner, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

01:25:03 Moving In Stereo (ft. Corey Taylor, Elliot Easton, Billy Morrison, Scott Shriner, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

01:30:51 All Mixed Up (ft. Rick Springfield, Elliot Easton, Billy Morrison, Scott Shriner, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

Encore:

01:36:35 Jessie's Girl (snippet ft. Rick Springfield & Nuno Bettencourt)

01:37:22 You Really Got Me (ft. Rick Springfield, Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau & Billy Idol)

01:41:37 Rebel Yell (ft. Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Erik Eldenius & Paul Trudeau)

01:48:30 Rock Superstar (ft. B-Real, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

01:55:11 It's Tricky (ft. DMC, Donovan Leitch, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

01:59:08 Walk This Way (ft. DMC, Derek Day, Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Morrison, Matt McJunkins, Josh Freese & Paul Trudeau)

Founded in 2018 by Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison and manager Rick Canny, Above Ground is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to raising funds for and awareness to the issues of mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2018, Dave and Billy have helped to raise more than $500,000 for MusiCares via various fundraising opportunities.

Since its launch, "Above Ground" has featured Navarro and Morrison alongside a star-studded lineup of their friends, including Jack Black, Corey Taylor, Anthony Kiedis, Juliette Lewis, Gavin Rosdale, Jerry Harrison, Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Al Jourgensen, Steve Stevens, and many more. The events have highlighted full-length albums from legendary acts including ADAM AND THE ANTS, Lou Reed, THE VELVET UNDERGROUND, David Bowie, THE STOOGES and SEX PISTOLS.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

MusiCares is here to support the music community during times of disaster, such as the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. Music professionals affected by these events can reach out for assistance with costs related to evacuation and relocation, damage to music instruments, equipment, vehicle, and spaces, medical care, mental health services, funeral costs, and other essential living expenses.