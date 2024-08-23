BAD WOLVES And GOD FORBID Guitarist DOC COYLE Releases Cover Of AEROSMITH's 'Livin' On The Edge'

Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter and podcaster Doc Coyle has just released his debut solo single, a daring cover of AEROSMITH's iconic "Livin' On The Edge". Accompanied by a cinematic music video inspired by the 1993 film "Falling Down", this release marks the latest chapter in Doc's illustrious and multi-faceted career. Known for his work with the groundbreaking metalcore band GOD FORBID, the chart-topping BAD WOLVES, and most recently on tour with ICE NINE KILLS, Coyle is a musician who refuses to be confined by any single label. His decision to tackle AEROSMITH's 1993 classic as his first solo project marks a significant moment in his career.

"The story of how I came to cover AEROSMITH's classic tune 'Livin' On The Edge' is a peculiar one," says Coyle, reflecting on the origin of the project. "I am a massive AEROSMITH fan, but as an avid teenage MTV viewer, I truly identify with the records they made during the '90s. During the pandemic, I recorded an instrumental of the song for BAD WOLVES, but we didn't have a singer. It was suggested that I lay down vocals for the song. I was intimidated but also enthused by the opportunity."

However, Coyle's rendition of "Livin' On The Edge" almost never saw the light of day. "Ultimately, the band did not want to release the song, so I decided to keep it for myself," Coyle explains. This decision would spark a creative journey that took on a life of its own. His vision culminated in a captivating music video that pays homage to "Falling Down", Michael Douglas's unforgettable portrayal of a man who snaps under the pressures of society.

"Stemming from who knows where came a vision of making a music video of the song based on the 1993 film 'Falling Down'," Coyle shares. "The film took a dark path, but I wanted to repurpose the themes for something more positive. The song conjured feelings of adventure and empowerment. Take everything that went bad in the film and flip it. I wanted to recreate the journey of the original film as much as possible."

The video, directed by Myles Erfurth, was shot in a run-and-gun, guerilla-style fashion across the urban landscape of Los Angeles, channeling the raw energy and tension of "Falling Down".

"We had a small window in the summer of 2024 to make this happen," Coyle recalls. "I had waited long enough. The world needed to hear and see what I had created. Now is the time.".

Coyle's reinterpretation of 'Livin' On The Edge' is more than just a tribute to AEROSMITH — it's an ode to the idea that, no matter how overwhelming life may seem, there is always an opportunity to take control and rewrite the narrative. The song's themes of living on the edge of chaos and stability resonate even more deeply in today's turbulent world, and Coyle's bold, intense delivery captures that balance perfectly.

His cover of the staple hit is only the latest addition to an extraordinary career that has seen him rise to prominence in the heavy music scene. He first gained international recognition as the guitarist for the metal band GOD FORBID, a staple in the American metalcore movement of the 2000s. Doc's professional career experience expanded performing as a fill-in and touring guitarist for heavyweights LAMB OF GOD on a tour opening for METALLICA in 2009, as well as stints on bass guitar, filling in with TRIVIUM in 2009, UNEARTH in 2012, lead guitar duty for DARKEST HOUR in 2017, 2nd guitar with Mark Morton of LAMB OF GOD's solo band in 2019, and most recently handling rhythm guitar and backing vocals for horror-themed metalcore giants ICE NINE KILLS on their 2023 stadium world tour supporting METALLICA.

Doc also began songwriting for other notable artists contributing to BODY COUNT's (featuring Ice-T) 2017 Grammy-nominated album "Bloodlust" on the track "This Is Why We Ride" and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta's solo album "The Lost Chapters" on the track "Chasing Demons", featuring Howard Jones, formerly of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE. After departing GOD FORBID, Coyle re-emerged with BAD WOLVES, a band that skyrocketed to success with their breakout cover of THE CRANBERRIES' "Zombie", which has since garnered over a billion streams.

Beyond his band work, Coyle has become a multi-talented creative force, contributing to other projects as a songwriter, podcaster, and even a member of THE WEDDING BAND, performing alongside METALLICA's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. Now, with his first solo release, Coyle continues to expand his artistic reach.

"The song and the video represent a new chapter for me," Coyle says. "I wanted to take something familiar and make it my own, while still paying homage to the original. I think I've accomplished that with this release."