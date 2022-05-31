BAD WOLVES Announce New Guitarist MAX KARON

BAD WOLVES have announced the addition of guitarist Max Karon to the group's ranks. Max joins the band as the replacement for Chris Cain, who exited BAD WOLVES earlier this year.

BAD WOLVES announced the lineup change in a social media post earlier today (Tuesday, May 31). The band wrote: "It's with great excitement that we announce our new permanent guitar player: Max Karon. The funny thing is that Max isn't new to us, he started the band with founder John Boecklin in 2014 and was a major writer/player on all three BAD WOLVES albums. Being a key ingredient to the BAD WOLVES sound, this was a no-brainer decision. There is no other person on this earth that would be a better fit for BAD WOLVES than Max."

In a separate statement, Max said: "Words can hardly express how thrilled and grateful I am for this opportunity, and how right it feels to be here. Having been part of BAD WOLVES since the very beginning, I'm so proud to be joining in full. It's amazing how far this band has come, and I'm so excited and driven to see how far we can go. I'm looking forward to everything about this new chapter. I'll see you out there!"

Cain missed the last couple of weeks' worth of shows on BAD WOLVES' March 2022 tour with PAPA ROACH and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD due to what he described at the time as "personal reasons." He was temporarily replaced by ex-MONUMENTS guitarist Olly Steele.

BAD WOLVES played their first show with new singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz on March 1 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

Laskiewicz had carved out an impressive career for himself over the last 15-plus years, most notably as a founding member and lead guitarist of metalcore band THE ACACIA STRAIN, of which he was a member from 2001 to 2013. A talented songwriter and producer, he had also worked on projects with ALL THAT REMAINS, LEGION, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS and collaborated with BAD WOLVES on their 2019 studio album "N.A.T.I.O.N.", where the creative relationship with the band started.

BAD WOLVES' third album, "Dear Monsters", was released last October via Better Noise Music. It marked BAD WOLVES' first full-length release with Laskiewicz.

BAD WOLVES broke through in 2018 with a cover of THE CRANBERRIES hit "Zombie". CRANBERRIES vocalist Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to contribute to the track but died the day she was supposed to go into the studio.

Photo credit: Orson Oblowitz