BAD WOLVES Part Ways With DOC COYLE And KYLE KONKIEL, Announce Replacements

Guitarist Doc Coyle and bassist Kyle Konkiel have announced their departures from BAD WOLVES. Replacing them in the group are returning guitarist Chris Cain and new bassist Kevin Creekman, respectively.

Earlier today, Coyle released the following statement via social media: "Dear Wolfpack, I regret to inform you that I have decided to part ways with BAD WOLVES. It was not an easy decision to make. I have been playing with the band for almost 9 years, so this is a massive life change for me. It should be said that this is a completely amicable split. I love John, Kyle, DL, and AJ. Not being in the trenches going forward with my boys is the hardest part of all of this. But this has been coming for a long while, and I think my time in the band has just run its course. I am still rooting for BAD WOLVES to take over the world. And it warms my heart knowing that our old guitarist, Chris Cain, is coming back to take the baton from me on lead guitar.

"I won't provide an in-depth explanation of why I'm leaving at the moment. I'm sure I'll share more details at some point when it's appropriate. I feel like I've lost a bit of who I am as a creative and where my passion lies. Being in this band has brought challenges that have taken quite an emotional toll and burned me out. Through the ups and downs, I've done everything in my power to make BAD WOLVES successful. I'm very proud of our work, the albums we made, and overcoming the adversity we faced. But it's time for a fresh start.

"Breaking out the way we did in 2018 gave me a 2nd chapter to my career that I could never have dreamed of. Being in our late 30s and receiving #1 singles, gold albums, and arena tours right out of the gate was a stunning achievement. I'll always be grateful for the opportunities and doors that have opened since I was in BAD WOLVES. And I'm proud of the fact that it inspired many musicians to keep grinding it out. If we could do it, you could do it.

"I want to thank everyone who worked with the band all these years - everyone at 10th Street Management and Better Noise Music, Eric and MSK, Independent Artist Group, every single crew member we've had, everyone who's written songs with us or done production work on any of our albums, but most of all I want to thank the BAD WOLVES fans. Your dedication has been a true inspiration. We've gotten each other through lots of hard times. The Wolfpack really is a family to me. Any time I've had the chance to meet you in person, give you a hug, share your story, or take a picture together has meant the world to me. I will forever be grateful for your support.

"What's next? I'm not sure, but for the first time in a long time, I have nothing on the books. My schedule is wide open. That frightens me and excites me. I'm writing music. I'm on a journey to find out what hell it is I want in life. And it's ok to not have all the answers right now. If you know me, you know that I'm not very good at staying idle, so I'm sure I'll see you all soon.

"Love and respect, Doc Coyle".

Konkiel issued a separate statement, saying: "After eight incredible years, I've decided to step down from BAD WOLVES. This wasn't an easy choice, but after much reflection, I know in my heart that I can no longer give this band 100%. And anything less wouldn't be fair to the music, my bandmates, or the fans.

"There are so many things I still want to accomplish in my career, and I feel now is the time to explore new creative paths, whether on my own or in a new project.

"The memories, the shows, and the experiences over the past near-decade will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish John, DL, and AJ nothing but success and will continue to cheer them on however I can. And as for my brother Doc, you already know I've got his back for life. We've been through more together than most bands ever do, and my support doesn't end here.

"To all the incredible fans, crew, and fellow musicians I've met along the way, thank you. Your support has meant everything, and I look forward to crossing paths again in whatever comes next.

"This isn't the end. Just the start of a new chapter."

BAD WOLVES' latest album, "Die About It", came out in 2023. The LP included the hit single "Legends Never Die" (which peaked at No. 3 on the Active Rock radio chart) and the track "Hungry For Life", which featured Grammy-nominated rock singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry. The effort was co-produced with Josh Gilbert (AS I LAY DYING) alongside drummer John Boecklin and singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.