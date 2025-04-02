MOTÖRHEAD Teams Up With 'Masters Of Dirt' Freestyle Motocross, BMX And Mountain Bike Show

Masters Of Dirt, the world's leading action sports and family entertainment show, and Global Merchandising Services, an award-winning music, celebrity, and lifestyle merchandising company, announce an electrifying collaboration for the legendary British rock band MOTÖRHEAD in honor of the band's 50th anniversary. The groundbreaking Masters Of Dirt x Motörhead partnership brings together the rebellious energy of freestyle action sports with the raw, untamed, fierce and feral spirit of MOTÖRHEAD's immortal and iconic rock 'n' roll for an unforgettable experience.

At the heart of this collaboration is a dedicated eye-and-ear-splitting show segment titled "Fire Segment: 50 Years of Motörhead". This adrenaline-charged tribute celebrates the fearless roots of freestyle action sports, combining legendary stunts inspired by Evel Knievel with MOTÖRHEAD's iconic rebel-rousing soundtrack.

Highlights of the "Fire Segment" include:

The debut of the Flame Bike: Experience the thrill of the "Flame Bike", an incredible new invention delivering flaming action combined to unmatched airtime that will leave audiences spellbound.

Motörhead Soundtrack Tribute: Immerse yourself in the explosive energy of Motörhead classics, perfectly synced to heart-stopping stunts and fire performances by the Fuel Girls.

"This segment captures the essence of what Masters Of Dirt and MOTÖRHEAD stand for: pushing boundaries, embracing rebellion, and igniting passion," said Georg Fechter, founder and CEO at Masters Of Dirt.

The collaboration extends beyond the show with the launch of an exclusive Masters Of Dirt x Motörhead merchandise capsule collection. This limited-edition line features premium designs inspired by both brands' fearless spirit and iconic legacies. The collection will debut on the 2025 Masters Of Dirt Freestyle Showdown European Tour and will be available for purchase online and at selected tour stops.

"The Masters Of Dirt x Motörhead collaboration is a fusion of two adrenaline-fueled powerhouses, bringing together the raw energy of freestyle motocross and the legendary sound of the band," said Jens Drinkwater, head of licensing at Global Merchandising Services, the worldwide brand agency for MOTÖRHEAD.

The 2025 Masters Of Dirt Freestyle Showdown European Tour promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, blending cutting-edge freestyle stunts with the unparalleled energy of MOTÖRHEAD's music. Fans of action sports and rock'n'roll won't want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Masters Of Dirt is the world's leading action sports and family entertainment show, with over 20 years of experience, known for its high-energy performances featuring the best action sports athletes, pyrotechnics and entertainment for all ages.

MOTÖRHEAD is a Grammy Award-winning British rock band renowned for their groundbreaking contributions to a variety of musical genres including heavy metal, punk rock and rock'n'roll, as well as their rebellious, free-wheeling attitude. 2025 sees the band celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of "Motörhead For Life" and "Lemmy Forever" events to carry on the lifestyle perpetuated by the band and its iconic frontman Lemmy Kilmister.