BAD WOLVES Release New Song 'Knife'

BAD WOLVES have sharpened their sound with the scathing new song "Knife", out today, January 26, via Better Noise Music across digital platforms. The track features scream vocals from vocalist/guitarist AJ Rebollo (ex-ISSUES),who recently appeared on tour filling in on guitars for BAD WOLVES on their winter 2023 tour dates with BUSH and EVA UNDER FIRE. BAD WOLVES — John Boecklin (drums),Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (lead vocals),Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) — are now excited to announce Rebollo will continue to tour with the band and has been officially made a full-time band member.

"Feels good to be able to be the kind of band that one day works on a ballad and the next works on a song that is this heavy," shares DL. "Sometimes it's fun to 'prove' that you can still write an ass beater. It's exciting to be able to incorporate another powerful dynamic into BAD WOLVES arsenal with AJ's vocal style and riffs."

"I'm very stoked that I've been given the opportunity of joining up with the legends in BAD WOLVES," exclaims AJ. I've been a fan of each of their bands since my early teens, so to say I'm honored to be playing with them would be an understatement. Each and every one of these guys brings something to the table that I've looked up to for many years. I had the amazing opportunity to get into the studio recently and work on the new track 'Knife' with them, and I'm very pumped for everyone to hear the vocals we put together. Cheers to the future!"

BAD WOLVES' latest effort, 2023's "Die About It", redefined the band's sound by stretching the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies. Lauded as "pure musical gold…unpredictable, bold, and uniquely innovative" (Heavy magazine),"Die About It" is "an album that offers something for everyone," states mxdwn.

The album's first official radio single "Legends Never Die", a song dedicated to the heroes in life whose legacies will continue to be shared to future generations, is currently ascending the rock radio charts and has landed in the Top 10, currently at No. 7. To date, it's had over 631,000 views for its empowering music video. The band has previously garnered five No. 1-charting active rock radio singles throughout the span of their career.

BAD WOLVES' full-length debut, "Disobey", bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and delivered a platinum single and a gold single. On its heels, they showed no signs of stopping with 2019's "N.A.T.I.O.N." However, "Dear Monsters" kickstarted another season in 2021 as "Lifeline" netted their sixth No. 1 at Active Rock Radio. Reaching a critical high watermark, Billboard hailed the latter as BAD WOLVES' most diverse and far-reaching album to date," and Hysteria raved, "The band has served up something truly monumental." Nearing 1.8 billion global streams and over 750 million video views, they sold out headline shows on multiple continents and toured with everyone from PAPA ROACH and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD to VOLBEAT.