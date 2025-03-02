BADFINGER Legend JOEY MOLLAND Dead At 77

Joey Molland, best known for his work with the now-legendary Welsh band BADFINGER, has died at the age of 77.

The news of Joey's passing was announced via a post on the Original Badfinger Facebook page, which noted that Molland was surrounded by his longtime girlfriend Mary, his two sons and other family members.

No cause of death was provided, but Molland had faced health issues including pneumonia in recent months.

Signed to THE BEATLES' Apple label in the late '60s, BADFINGER would go on to score four consecutive worldwide hits from 1970 to 1972: "Come And Get It", "No Matter What", "Day After Day" and "Baby Blue". In 1971, a cover of the BADFINGER song "Without You" by Harry Nilsson became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard chart. Molland had continued to keep the BADFINGER flame alight through concerts and recordings over the past 40 years.

The members of BADFINGER interacted in various ways with each member of THE BEATLES, including their solo careers. Paul McCartney wrote and produced the band's first single, "Come And Get It". Joey and Tommy Evans played acoustic guitars on John Lennon's "Jealous Guy" and "I Don't Want To Be A Soldier, Momma" on his "Imagine" LP. Pete Ham and Tommy contributed backup vocals on Ringo Starr's "It Don't Come Easy". The entire original BADFINGER lineup contributed to George Harrison's landmark triple-LP set "All Things Must Pass" and the equally groundbreaking fundraising event The Concert For Bangladesh.

The story of BADFINGER is arguably rock's saddest and most tragic tale. But one thing is for certain, the group that practically invented "power pop" was abundantly filled with great talent. Three great songwriters in one band was reminiscent of the group's original label founders, THE BEATLES. Perhaps the most unheralded of the three in BADFINGER was Liverpudlian guitarist Joey Molland. His songwriting talent started to blossom with the group's finest album, 1971's "Straight Up". Molland contributed five songs to the group's fourth platter including "I'd Die Babe", "Sweet Tuesday Morning" and "Suitcase". Joey continued to play and write as BADFINGER motored through the '70s recording and touring. Great albums like 1974's "Wish You Were Here" were met with record company and personal mismanagement and in 1975, the group's leader, Ham, tragically passed away. Molland eventually left the group, returned, and left again to start his own solo career.

Joey had played in various groups and under the name JOEY MOLLAND’S BADFINGER since 1983.

Molland was the last surviving member of BADFINGER's core lineup.