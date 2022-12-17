BAM MARGERA Spotted Sidestage At AMON AMARTH Concert In San Diego (Video)

Brandon "Bam" Margera was spotted sidestage at AMON AMARTH's concert last night (Friday, December 16) at SOMA in San Diego, California. A short video of the "Jackass" reality TV and film star enjoying the show can be found below.

The sighting comes a week after it was reported that Bam had been hospitalized with pneumonia, complicated by a positive COVID-19 test. The 43-year-old former professional skateboarder had to be put on ventilator in a San Diego ICU.

Margera, who has battled substance abuse issues for years, made headlines several times earlier this year, attempting to escape rehab centers multiple times in June and September.

Bam previously said that he was diagnosed with manic bipolar disorder.

Margera is married to model Nicole Boyd, with whom he shares a five-year-old son, Phoenix.

Margera is a longtime fan of heavy music, having issued the 2005 compilation "Viva La Bands" featuring tracks hand-picked by Margera himself with his likeness displayed on the cover. A part two followed in 2007, which featured heavy hitters like GWAR, IN FLAMES and DIMMU BORGIR, and was promoted by a U.S. tour.