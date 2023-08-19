BANG TANGO Singer JOE LESTE Recovering From Stroke

BANG TANGO singer Joe LeSte is recovering at an Arizona hospital after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.

The 58-year-old musician took to his social media on Friday (August 18) to write: "Hey Peeps- My blood pressure medicine failed me last week and I had a stroke. I am currently in a rehabilitation hospital working on getting better. And if you know me, you know- DON'T COUNT ME OUT!!!!"

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Joe's wife, Jessica McElyea-LeSte, to help cover his medical expenses.

In an introductory message on the GoFundMe page, Jessica wrote: "I know Joe has made many friends over the years, so I am hoping the rock community can band together and provide a little help by donating or by sharing this link.

"You may not know, but Joe suffered a stroke on the morning of August 10th. Joe was not feeling well and It was obvious to me that something was very wrong. He was rushed to HonorHealth Deer Valley hospital here in Phoenix where he spent 5 days in the cardiac unit. Joe has battled hypertension for 30 years and to manage it, he takes daily blood pressure medicine. Unfortunately, his medicine was not doing its job and he had a stroke. Thankfully Joe's blood pressure has since been stabilized with new medication. Joe is currently in a rehabilitation hospital working on getting better. At this time it is unknown how long his recovery will take.

"All funds raised will be used to cover the medical expenses incurred from Joe's medical care and recovery. *Although we have medical insurance, we have a very high deductible and there will be expenses that insurance won't adequately cover.

"Thank you everyone in advance!"

Although BANG TANGO was often lumped in with the whole 1980s glam metal movement — perhaps due to their pretty-boy looks and the fact that they hailed from Los Angeles — the hard-rockin' quintet was one a few L.A. glam groups to incorporate funk into its sound, around the same time as the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and FAITH NO MORE made it acceptable to do so. The band's lineup consisted of Joe LeSte (vocals),Kyle Stevens (guitar),Mark Knight (guitar),Kyle Kyle (bass) and Tigg Ketler (drums),and piqued the interest of Mechanic/MCA shortly after the quintet issued their first in-concert recordings, 1987's "Live Injection". Their major-label debut, "Psycho Café", was issued in 1989. MTV's "Headbangers Ball" gave significant air time to BANG TANGO's single "Someone Like You", and eventually it became a mainstay on the dial MTV charts. The group continued to issue albums throughout the early 1990s, including "Dancin' On Coals", "Ain't No Jive...Live!" and the critically acclaimed "Love After Death".

In 2000, LeSte formed a more modern-sounding alt-metal outfit, BEAUTIFUL CREATURES, issuing a self-titled debut the same year on Warner Brothers. BEAUTIFUL CREATURES toured as part of the 2001 Ozzfest as well as supporting KISS on a number of dates. BANG TANGO has since produced three studio albums: "Ready To Go" (2004),"From The Hip" (2006) and the band's latest release, "Pistol Whipped In The Bible Belt" (2011).