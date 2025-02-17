BATTLE BEAST Announces Fall 2025 European Tour

Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST has announced a massive 35-show European tour as the first leg of their upcoming world tour. Kicking off with a bang on October 17 with their biggest German headline show to date at Hamburg's Inselpark Arena, the tour will keep the band on the road until mid-December.

To complete the bill with melodic metal superiority, the band is thrilled to welcome Germany's metal sensation DOMINUM as their special guest and Sweden's rising power metal force MAJESTICA as their opening act.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Wednesday, February 19 at www.battlebeast.fi/tour.

The Helsinki-based sextet is currently delved deep in studio work, recording their seventh album, set for release before the tour kicks off.

BATTLE BEAST bassist Eero Sipilä comments: "We are dying to take the new songs out on the road and let everybody see and hear what we've been working on. Everything about this tour will be bigger, better, and more than we've ever done before. We can't wait to see all our friends again — and hopefully make a whole bunch of new ones while we're at it!"

Tour dates:

Oct. 17 - Germany - Hamburg - Inselpark Arena

Oct. 18 - Germany - Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

Oct. 19 - Netherlands - Den Bosch - The Rock Circus

Oct. 21 - England - Birmingham - O2 Institute

Oct. 22 - England - Manchester - O2 Ritz

Oct. 23 - England - Bristol - O2 Academy

Oct. 24 - England - London - Shepherd´s Bush Empire

Oct. 25 - France - Paris - Elysee Montmartre

Oct. 26 - France - Toulouse - Bikini Toulouse

Oct. 28 - Spain - Madrid - Sala La Riviera

Oct. 29 - Spain - Barcelona - Sala Apolo

Oct. 30 - France - Lyon - Transbordeur

Oct. 31 - Germany - Filderstadt - FILharmonie

Nov. 01 - Germany - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

Nov. 02 - Belgium - Antwerp - Trix

Nov. 04 - Germany - Hannover - Capitol

Nov. 05 - Denmark - Roskilde - Gimle

Nov. 06 - Sweden - Huskvarna - Folkets Park

Nov. 07 - Sweden - Gothenburg - Trädgårn

Nov. 08 - Sweden - Stockholm - Fryshuset Arenan

Nov. 09 - Norway - Oslo - Rockefeller Music Hall

Nov. 28 - Germany - Leipzig - Felsenkeller - Ballsaal

Nov. 29 - Germany - Nuremberg - Löwensaal

Nov. 30 - Austria - Vienna - Arena Wien

Dec. 01 - Slovakia - Bratislava - Majestic Music Club

Dec. 02 - Hungary - Budapest - Barba Negra Red Stage

Dec. 03 - Slovenia - Ljubljana - Cvetlicarna d.o.o.

Dec. 05 - Germany - Munich - TonHalle

Dec. 06 - Switzerland - Pratteln - Z7 Konzertfabrik

Dec. 07 - Italy - Trezzo sull'Adda - Live Club

Dec. 09 - Switzerland - Lausanne - Metropole

Dec. 10 - Germany - Saarbrücken - Garage

Dec. 12 - Germany - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

Dec. 13 - Czech Republic - Zlin - Sports Hall Datart

Dec. 14 - Poland - Warsaw – Progresja

Louhimo revealed in November 2023 that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement BATTLE BEAST's tour.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).

Three years ago, Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."

Photo credit: Jaakko Manninen