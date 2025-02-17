BATTLE BEAST Announces Fall 2025 European Tour

BATTLE BEAST Announces Fall 2025 European TourFebruary 17, 2025
Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST has announced a massive 35-show European tour as the first leg of their upcoming world tour. Kicking off with a bang on October 17 with their biggest German headline show to date at Hamburg's Inselpark Arena, the tour will keep the band on the road until mid-December.
To complete the bill with melodic metal superiority, the band is thrilled to welcome Germany's metal sensation DOMINUM as their special guest and Sweden's rising power metal force MAJESTICA as their opening act.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Wednesday, February 19 at www.battlebeast.fi/tour.
The Helsinki-based sextet is currently delved deep in studio work, recording their seventh album, set for release before the tour kicks off.
BATTLE BEAST bassist Eero Sipilä comments: "We are dying to take the new songs out on the road and let everybody see and hear what we've been working on. Everything about this tour will be bigger, better, and more than we've ever done before. We can't wait to see all our friends again — and hopefully make a whole bunch of new ones while we're at it!"
Tour dates:
Oct. 17 - Germany - Hamburg - Inselpark Arena
Oct. 18 - Germany - Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
Oct. 19 - Netherlands - Den Bosch - The Rock Circus
Oct. 21 - England - Birmingham - O2 Institute
Oct. 22 - England - Manchester - O2 Ritz
Oct. 23 - England - Bristol - O2 Academy
Oct. 24 - England - London - Shepherd´s Bush Empire
Oct. 25 - France - Paris - Elysee Montmartre
Oct. 26 - France - Toulouse - Bikini Toulouse
Oct. 28 - Spain - Madrid - Sala La Riviera
Oct. 29 - Spain - Barcelona - Sala Apolo
Oct. 30 - France - Lyon - Transbordeur
Oct. 31 - Germany - Filderstadt - FILharmonie
Nov. 01 - Germany - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
Nov. 02 - Belgium - Antwerp - Trix
Nov. 04 - Germany - Hannover - Capitol
Nov. 05 - Denmark - Roskilde - Gimle
Nov. 06 - Sweden - Huskvarna - Folkets Park
Nov. 07 - Sweden - Gothenburg - Trädgårn
Nov. 08 - Sweden - Stockholm - Fryshuset Arenan
Nov. 09 - Norway - Oslo - Rockefeller Music Hall
Nov. 28 - Germany - Leipzig - Felsenkeller - Ballsaal
Nov. 29 - Germany - Nuremberg - Löwensaal
Nov. 30 - Austria - Vienna - Arena Wien
Dec. 01 - Slovakia - Bratislava - Majestic Music Club
Dec. 02 - Hungary - Budapest - Barba Negra Red Stage
Dec. 03 - Slovenia - Ljubljana - Cvetlicarna d.o.o.
Dec. 05 - Germany - Munich - TonHalle
Dec. 06 - Switzerland - Pratteln - Z7 Konzertfabrik
Dec. 07 - Italy - Trezzo sull'Adda - Live Club
Dec. 09 - Switzerland - Lausanne - Metropole
Dec. 10 - Germany - Saarbrücken - Garage
Dec. 12 - Germany - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
Dec. 13 - Czech Republic - Zlin - Sports Hall Datart
Dec. 14 - Poland - Warsaw – Progresja
Louhimo revealed in November 2023 that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement BATTLE BEAST's tour.
Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).
Three years ago, Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."
Photo credit: Jaakko Manninen