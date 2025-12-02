BATTLE BEAST Concertgoer Suffers Heart Attack, Dies During Bratislava Show

A BATTLE BEAST concertgoer died after suffering a heart attack during the band's performance Monday night (December 1) at Bratislava, Slovakia's Majestic Music Club.

Earlier today, BATTLE BEAST released the following statement via social media: "Yesterday in Bratislava, we were forced to stop the show due to a severe medical emergency in the audience, which tragically resulted in a person's death.

"We want to thank the local crew and promoter for responding to the situation with professionalism and care.

"To everyone who was present, thank you for your patience, respect, and understanding during such a shocking and difficult moment. We share in the grief and heaviness that many of you are feeling.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the person who passed away.

Support act DOMINUM added in a separate statement: "Bratislava, thank you for that amazing show we had together. We truly felt your energy, and we were completely hyped. Shortly after, during BATTLE BEAST's set, one person suffered a heart attack. Tragically, the person did not make it, and our thoughts are with the family.

"This is a situation we have never been in before, and we find ourselves missing the right words. But what we can say is how deeply moved we were by all of you. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for staying calm, for reacting so quickly, and for trying to help without a second thought.

"We are incredibly grateful for the way you stood together in such a difficult moment. Seeing a community care for one another so naturally, so instinctively, reminded us how powerful and meaningful this connection between all of us can be — not just during the music, but beyond it.

"Thank you for being there for each other.

"Our condolences go out to the family in these tough times."

Opening act MAJESTICA also addressed the incident, writing on social media: "Bratislava, we had a great time playing for you last night! Sadly the night tragically ended too early. Just a few of songs into the BATTLE BEAST set, one person suffered a heart attack and sadly didn't make it. Our thoughts are with the family. Thank you for being so patient, staying calm and reacting so quickly to try and help."

BATTLE BEAST kicked off its European tour on October 17 with the band's biggest German headline show to date at Hamburg's Inselpark Arena. The trek, with DOMINUM as the special guest and Sweden's rising power metal force MAJESTICA as the opening act, will keep BATTLE BEAST on the road until mid-December.

BATTLE BEAST released its seventh studio album, "Steelbound", in October via Nuclear Blast.

In May, BATTLE BEAST released the first single from "Steelbound", a song called "Last Goodbye". The album's second single, the "Steelbound" title track, followed in June.

BATTLE BEAST released its first live album, "Circus Of Doom - Live in Helsinki 2023", on April 11 via Nuclear Blast Records.

