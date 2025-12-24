Former TRIVIUM Drummer ALEX BENT: 'I Want To Get Back On The Road'

In a new interview with Metal Drummers United, longtime TRIVIUM drummer Alex Bent spoke to about his recent departure from the band. Addressing how he feels about no longer being involved with the Florida metallers, Bent said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember when I first joined [TRIVIUM], it was, like, 'Gosh, another drummer? Really?' But people that I met ended up becoming friends for life. So I appreciate every single fan that's come out to the shows, that, even to this day, books lessons with me or wants a signed stick or wants to do [interviews] like this, man. I really appreciate it, man. And just know I'm not going anywhere, man. I'm never planning on stopping. I don't have a backup plan. That's how I've always been since high school. I remember counselors would be, like, 'Well, what are you gonna do? You can't just bank on this music thing.' And I'm, like, 'Nope. That's exactly what I'm gonna do.' So I'm not going anywhere, man. So anybody that supports me, I love you. I appreciate you guys, and I'm looking forward to the future, whatever that will be."

Elaborating on what his next move might be, Bent said: "There's nothing locked in stone. I don't have anything… I'm happy with where I'm at, but I want to get back on the road, for sure. So, yeah, I think a lot of people are under the assumption that I'm trying to slow down or something, and that's not the case at all. I feel like I'm just getting started. So I would love to just continue working with the bands. I'm a free agent, and that's the first time I've been a free agent in almost 10 years. So I'm, like, bring it on, man. Studio work, touring, whatever, teaching. I wanna do this. So, that's pretty much what I'm doing, man. I'm just, like, 'Hey, I'm open. Let's go. Let's do this.'"

Last month, Bent was asked by Ollie Winiberg of Drummer's Review if the split with TRIVIUM was "amicable". Alex responded: "You know what?! It's one of those things where it's, like, 'You guys are gonna go your way. I'm gonna go my way.' And we're just keeping it all positive, man. I wish them the best, and it seems like they wish me the best. And you move on to different chapters in life, and that's really it."

Alex also talked about his final recording with TRIVIUM, the "Struck Dead" three-song EP, which arrived on October via the band's longtime record label Roadrunner. The effort was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur. Bent said: "[The 'Struck Dead' EP] means a lot to me because I was recording this during a really crazy time in my life, where my daughter was in the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit]. She almost died twice, and at the same time, I'm trying to record this EP, so I really kind of poured my heart and soul into it. I was literally going back and forth from the NICU hospital, being there with her, and then I would go straight to the studio. And I spent a lot of time at the studio trying to just come up with parts that I felt were perfect. I wanted every single note to count, so I would be there late and then my wife would come and get me from the studio and then we'd go back to the hospital. It was a crazy, crazy time in life. And I'm really grateful now. My daughter's doing amazing. She's thriving. And when I listen back to these songs, I'm, like, 'Man…' It just weighs really heavy on me, 'cause it takes me back to trying to balance all of this stuff. But at the end of the day, I'm really happy with the way that the EP came out. And, yeah, like I said, my heart and soul is poured into it, man."

As for Alex's future plans, Bent said: "Man, for me, I don't have a solid, solid plan laid out. I'm not, like 'It's gonna be A, B, C, D, exactly like this.' But I definitely wanna focus more on myself as a player. I would love to get into doing drum clinics and drum shows. I'm always doing session work. I mean, I was literally driving back to California, driving home and getting calls left and right, thankfully for work. I mean, shoot — yeah, it's been nonstop. So studio work. I'm still down to tour. If anything, I'm more hungry now than ever. I'm planning to tour. If there is a bigger band that wants to hit me up, I'm down, man. For me, this is not the end at all. If anything, I feel like I'm just getting started. So I still feel hungry, like that 22-year-old kid that's ready to hit the road and keep on going, man. If anything, I wanna go harder now for my family. I wanna keep doing this. I don't plan to ever stop."

In October, TRIVIUM recruited drummer Alex Rüdinger (formerly of WHITECHAPEL) to sit behind the kit for the band's fall 2025 North American tour.

SEPULTURA drummer Greyson Nekrutman played drums for TRIVIUM for the group's appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California in early October.

In a recent interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu stated about the band's split with Bent: "It just kind of happened, and it was kind of a surprise. I don't think anyone was really expecting it. But it is what it is. When it all kind of went down, we all wished each other the best. There's no hard feelings. It was just kind of one of those things where it's, like, life changes paths. And it's all positive. We made three amazing records together. The ['Struck Dead'] EP is amazing, which it will be his last thing. He started working on the [next TRIVIUM full-length] record with us, so hopefully when that's finished and done, he'll feel a part of that."

Corey continued: "When [Alex] came into the band, we had a great chemistry, a great writing team. I think all the music we did together is — hopefully the fans just are really excited about what was created in that time. And Alex, he's a great drummer, a great person and stuff, and I'm sure he's got plans for whatever his next chapter is."

Referencing the fact that Nekrutman performed with TRIVIUM at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, just a few days after Alex's exit, Corey said: "I guess the timing [of Alex's departure] kind of put us in a pickle, but with all that going down, it was, like, we just had to kind of like, block everything out and like focus on how to get… We didn't have much time to get ready for this show [at the Aftershock festival] and we have a tour coming up. But there's a lot of amazing musicians out there, and luckily we were able to find someone that could give us a helping hand to be able to play Aftershock and not cancel."

TRIVIUM bassist Paolo Gregoletto told Thunder Underground about the band's split with Bent: "I don't feel like I want fans to be, like, Hey, okay, we're over it. We expect you to be over it,' kind of thing. I'm like, no. I'm, like, we made a lot of great music and there's a lot of history between us. He was almost in the band as long as Travis [Smith, former TRIVIUM drummer] was and almost made as many albums, I believe. So that's a pretty big chunk of our history right there. And I think 'The Sin And The Sentence', of the stuff we all did together, is maybe one of my favorite records we've done. And I think the EP ['Struck Dead'], too — if that's the end of the chapter, I'm, like, that's a great ending right there, 'cause I think it's a very, very cool EP. And I can say without a doubt, I feel that the albums and EP has been an incredible run. I don't feel we had a real weak point. I can't say that's something I feel like for our whole career. So I'm, like, I feel very proud of that. It was a lot of effort and work and everyone's part."

At Aftershock, Paolo told Baby Huey and Chasta of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about Bent: "We've had a great nine years together. I feel like it's kind of a weird thing because, obviously, being in a band together, but I feel like because we've all had families and stuff, there's a tighter connection there that even just what people see. So I think it's one of those things, we all were kind of sad, but at the same time, we said, 'Alex, we want you to kind of make the statement. You kind of lead how you'd like to handle all this stuff.' And I didn't wanna put words in his mouth or say whatever. He made the statement. I feel like we ended on great terms. And that's really kind of it. I mean, there's no juicier CRADLE OF FILTH [-style] drama [with former hired musicians sharing their grievances online]. And, again, it's one of those things where we wanted him to make a statement."

Paolo continued: "In the past we've always been very, like — we don't really like to get into any behind-the-scenes stuff with that. And, of course, we've had changes before, but we felt like in this instance, rather than just saying 'we're parting' or whatever, we [told Alex], like, 'Well, you've been around for so long, our fans would wanna hear from you.' And so that made it more important to us to be, like, 'Okay, you are gonna say whatever you'd like to say.' We didn't [tell Alex], 'You can't say this or that.' And then just give it 24 hours. And then as we hit the stage [at the Aftershock festival] today, be, like, 'Okay, this is the guy playing with us for today, for the tour,' and then that's kind of it."

When Alex announced his departure from TRIVIUM on October 3, he said in a statement: "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past nine years with TRIVIUM — filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me. I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know TRIVIUM will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support.

"While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

In December 2016, TRIVIUM parted ways with Paul Wandtke and welcomed Bent, a former member of BATTLECROSS and DECREPIT BIRTH who had previously played with TESTAMENT as a fill-in for that band's longtime drummer Gene Hoglan.