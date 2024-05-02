BATTLE BEAST's NOORA LOUHIMO On Her Stage Outfits: 'They Are Like My Skin' When I Perform

In a new interview with Gustavo Maiato, BATTLE BEAST's Noora Louhimo spoke about the inspiration for her sometimes-elaborate stage outfits. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the outfits, they are one of the most important things for me because it's like they are not just outfits; they are like my skin when I get on stage. When I get on stage with my whole look, it's, like, 'The BATTLE BEAST is here.' [Laughs] 'Now it's happening.' So, there's a lot of magic in that. And also when I get prepared for the show, this takes about three hours. It's like being reborn. And I kind of have this certain kind of process that I'm not Noora anymore; I'm the 'battle bitch.' [Laughs] So it's a whole process, and getting ready for the whole thing. And if I don't have my routines and the whole process, it can kind of mess up with my focus and things like that. So I'm really kind of — especially nowadays, I'm very specific. I'm always telling that I don't want that kind of surprises that someone says that, 'Hey, let's start 10 minutes early,' because I'm not ready yet. [Laughs]

Regarding how she originally came up with the idea of dressing up in over-the-top stage outfits for BATTLE BEAST live shows, Noora said: "The thing is that it has been always very natural, since the beginning. Even though it was a more mild way, it's part of it; it's part of me as an entertainer that I really want to give people the visual entertainment as well at the same time. And also I think it's really cool to see that, now that I have a dressmaker and we try to make this like really stylish, old couture kind of creations with my dressmaker. And more and more heavy metal singers start to kind of put up the stakes as well, figuratively saying. People start dressing better and not just t-shirt and jeans. And for me, it's, like, everyone can do what they want, but, for me, it's part of the whole thing to get dressed up. And also when I get into this stage character, I need all that to make this happen. And also it gives me the kind of the mental horns — because the horns that are seen [on my head when I perform], they are not about anything devilish or anything like that. They're actually horns of courage. And that is something that I really want to give people, is also represent a brave person and also encourage people to be themselves and stand behind themselves 100%. And this is like something that want to become like some kind of a superhero when I get on stage, encouraging people. And I want to look different, I want to look out of this world. It's all about having fun with music, with outfits, and it's all about enjoying life."

Louhimo revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement the band's tour. The 35-year-old Finnish musician has since revealed in an interview that she has "definitely started doing more warm-up before any singing and warming down and taking care of my overall health even more than before." She added: "I really appreciate life more now. I'm thankful for each and every day and every moment that I get to live, I get to love, I get to see. I get to see people. I get to be with my loved ones and with my animals here at home. And now I get to tour in the places that I've always dreamed of. And it's not something that you should take [for] granted."

When Louhimo first revealed her diagnosis six months ago, she wrote on her social media: "I went to be examined because of a weird pain in the left side of my neck, throat, ear and chin. At ultrasound examination the doctor found the rupture that had already started healing, and he saved my life. I was hospitalized for more exams and finally got confirmation of the situation. I was ordered to have a break on everything that might stress or increase my blood pressure for the next month. Otherwise, I could have a stroke. As you know how passionate I am as a singer and performer, the blood pressure getting high is a guarantee. So, I did not want to take the risk to die with my boots on, not quite yet".

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).

Less than two years ago, Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."

In an interview with Metal Divas, Noora explained how she ended up fronting BATTLE BEAST: "[In] September [2012], I got a call from [then-BATTLE BEAST guitarist] Anton [Kabanen] that they want me to join BATTLE BEAST. I had heard their music and loved the sound and the vocals, so the next day I called Anton and said I'm in.

"Anton found me by accident on YouTube when he was searching for the new vocalist," she continued. "He had been looking for a vocalist — male or female; [it did not] matter. The only thing that mattered was can that [he or she could] sing his songs without compromises.

"I've been singing since I was four years old," Noora added. "While being a huge fan of heavy metal of '80s and a teenager, I had some classical singing lessons when I was 16 years old. Then at the age of 19, I started studying music in pop/jazz line. At the same time, I started doing some jam sessions at bars. There I found my first band (ADMIRAL OCTOPUS) in the blues bar. We used to play rock and blues music from '60s-'70s and Janis Joplin was the reason I got the rasp in my voice. After ADMIRAL OCTOPUS, in 2011, I took part in a singing competition ('Wanna Be A Rock 'N' Roll Star') at Henry's Pub of Tampere and won it with Janis Joplin's 'Piece Of My Heart'. That's how my single 'Relax' was born."