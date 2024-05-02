MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Praises Early AEROSMITH: 'Those First Five Albums, I Don't Think Anybody Can Touch 'Em'

In a new interview with the KSHE 95 radio station, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx was asked if there was something — a TV show, a specific album or going to a concert — that made him decide to pursue playing music as a career. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was hands down AEROSMITH. There's no other band that even comes close to what touched my heart as a 14-year-old. And those first five albums, I don't think anybody can touch 'em, in my opinion. They're like [LED] ZEPPELIN, [BLACK] SABBATH — those first five AEROSMITH albums. I mean, I know every lyric — I know that so inside out that I almost like fall under 'superfan' [when it comes to] that stuff. And they're great guys. We've got to tour with them before. But, man, put on AEROSMITH'Rocks', and then put on anybody else's record. And they're, like, 'Sorry. We shouldn't have put that record on.'"

Three years ago, Sixx told SPIN that the first five AEROSMITH LPs were "huge albums" for him. "But when I got the first AEROSMITH album — I heard this raw, dirty, garage band — it was like the amps were spitting and sputtering, and the drums were in the pocket, and Steven Tyler's approach on 'One Way Street' to 'Make It', to me, that was like the moment that set up the rest of their career," he said. "And for me, I always go back to that record as one of the most important records, and obviously 'Dream On' is on that record, which is a standout on its own for a first album."

Last year, Sixx named "Rocks" the greatest album of all time. He explained to Classic Rock magazine: "That album captured everything for me. It was raw, and dirty, and yet there was something going on that, especially when I was a kid, I couldn't really understand, because there were so many rhythms and overdubs. It's such a well-crafted album, song-wise, and with the energy of the band… it's an amazing album. Maybe it didn't become a commercial monster like 'Permanent Vacation', but when I was a teenager, 'Toys In The Attic' and 'Rocks' were monsters."

Last month, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new single, "Dogs Of War". The track was made available via the band's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Big Machine Records sees the band working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin