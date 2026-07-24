BEARTOOTH Shares New Single 'Eyes Closed' From Upcoming 'Pure Ecstasy' Album

BEARTOOTH will release its new album, "Pure Ecstasy", on August 28 via Fearless Records. Written, recorded, and largely produced by BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo, the LP finds the band pushing its sound further than ever before. While Shomo remains BEARTOOTH's singular creative force, the album also features select collaborations with Jordan Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, HALSEY, GOOD CHARLOTTE),adding fresh textures to a record that balances massive hooks, crushing heaviness, and some of the band's most adventurous songwriting to date.

Today, BEARTOOTH unveils the new single "Eyes Closed", which captures the disorienting moment when life changes faster than you can process it. Built around the band's trademark massive riffs, cathartic screams, and one of Shomo's most vulnerable performances yet, the song confronts fear, uncertainty, and the determination to keep moving forward even when the path ahead feels impossible to see.

Caleb says: "There are so many fun riffs to play on 'Eyes Closed'. It felt incredible to scream it out and let go. The song was written from the ground up with Jordan, and the moment it was a demo, we knew we had something special."

"Eyes Closed", alongside the previously released "Free" and the title track reveal an album that feels simultaneously monumental and deeply human — songs written for longtime outsiders and iconoclasts while opening the door to an entirely new audience. BEARTOOTH has also shared "Bullshit".

BEARTOOTH will promote "Pure Ecstasy" with a massive world tour that kicks off September 17 in Europe. The North American leg begins on November 11 in Boston and includes stops at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on November 12 and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 18. Special guests DON BROCO, MAGNOLIA PARK and WINDWAKER are the support for all dates.

Following the chart-dominating success of 2023's "The Surface" — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative and Hard Music charts and produced the No. 1 rock radio hits "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive" — BEARTOOTH entered a new creative and commercial stratosphere. "Pure Ecstasy" builds on that momentum while expanding the band into even more ambitious territory, capturing Shomo reckoning with both the darkest and brightest parts of himself in real time.

The title track lays everything bare from the first note, setting the tone for an LP built on confronting every high and low without flinching, while Shomo describes "Free" as "the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

That honesty has always been the foundation of BEARTOOTH. Since emerging from Shomo's Ohio basement in 2013, the band has transformed anxiety, depression, anger and self-destruction into cathartic modern rock anthems that resonate with millions worldwide. From the gold-certified "Hated" and platinum "In Between" to over 1.3 billion streams globally, sold-out tours, and a recent run supporting BAD OMENS on their arena tour, BEARTOOTH's rise has mirrored the growing mainstream dominance of modern heavy music itself.

But "Pure Ecstasy" represents something different. Bigger and more collaborative than any previous BEARTOOTH album, the record finds Shomo stretching himself toward a new level of vulnerability — and for the first time he didn't do it alone. Early songwriting contributions from Skyler Accord (ISSUES, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, BILMURI) helped shape early tracks. Meanwhile, working alongside Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, POPPY, ARCHITECTS) cracked Caleb fully open, pushing a rawer examination than ever before. The collaborative spirit continued throughout the recording process as well: bassist Oshie Bichar, guitarists Zach Huston and Will Deely, and drummer Connor Denis — who have evolved into a formidable live unit around Shomo — all played larger roles than ever before. "Pure Ecstasy" also marks the first BEARTOOTH album where Shomo did not perform every instrument himself, with Denis performing drums across the record during sessions at NRG Recording Studios.

For years, BEARTOOTH turned pain into anthems shouted back at the world. "Pure Ecstasy" captures what happens on the other side of that fight: not perfection or peace, but the possibility of freedom.

"Pure Ecstasy" track listing:

01. Pure Ecstasy

02. Eyes Closed

03. Bullshit

04. Beautiful Again

05. Stadiums

06. Free

07. Sorry

08. Lose You To Find Me

09. You

10. For Me By Me

11. Made It