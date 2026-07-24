Watch: IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Joins BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG And THE COVERUPS On Stage At San Diego Comic-Con Party

Fandom and Z2 turned the volume all the way up in San Diego last night (Thursday, July 23),kicking off San Diego Comic-Con weekend with their annual party, marking the unofficial start of San Diego Comic-Con. Headlined by rock and roll cover band THE COVERUPS, fronted by GREEN DAY's legendary Billie Joe Armstrong, the night's biggest surprise came when Armstrong welcomed IRON MAIDEN frontman Bruce Dickinson to the stage to perform the MOTT THE HOOPLE classic "All The Young Dudes", written by David Bowie. Dickinson and THE COVERUPS delivered a rousing rendition of the iconic anthem, a fitting choice, as Bruce previously recorded the song for his 1990 solo album "Tattooed Millionaire". The rock icon's unannounced appearance sent fans into a frenzy, delivering a once-in-a-lifetime performance that instantly became one of the weekend's most unforgettable moments.

The annual Fandom party took place Thursday night at FLOAT in the Hard Rock Hotel and was presented by Xbox's "Halo: Campaign Evolved". Additional sponsors include official spirits partner Suntory -196 Vodka Seltzer and Z2, presenting the graphic novel and film "...And Out Comes The Wolf".

Fronted by the legendary Billie Joe Armstrong, THE COVERUPS have earned a reputation for explosive, high-energy performances that celebrate the songs that inspired generations of rock fans. Rather than performing GREEN DAY hits, the band tears through a handpicked set of classic punk, power pop, new wave and rock favorites from artists they love, delivering a loose, electrifying club-show atmosphere packed with surprises, deep cuts, and crowd-pleasing singalongs.

The annual party has officially cemented itself as the ultimate convention-week celebration, bringing together industry leaders, creators, celebrities, influencers, and fans to celebrate the worlds of entertainment, gaming, comics, and pop culture they love most. This year's show raises the bar yet again with an extraordinary live music event that promises to be one of the week's most talked-about moments.

This past April, Bruce revealed that he recorded 16 songs for his new solo album over a three-week period earlier this year.

Bruce's next LP, which won't arrive before 2027, will be the follow-up to "The Mandrake Project", which came out in March 2024 via BMG.

Dickinson's eighth solo album was recorded this past January and February at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California.

Dickinson's upcoming album was recorded with his touring band, consisting of keyboardist Mistheria, drummer Dave Moreno, bassist Tanya O'Callaghan, and guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund.

Bruce and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Dickinson's reworked version of his classic 1994 album "Balls To Picasso", now titled "More Balls To Picasso", arrived in July 2025.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.

Photo credit: Bryan Beasley (courtesy of Z2 / The Syndicate)