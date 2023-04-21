BEARTOOTH Shares New Song 'Sunshine!'

BEARTOOTH has released a new single, "Sunshine!" The track has all the hallmarks of your favorite BEARTOOTH bangers — cranked up to 11. There's a supremely catchy, anthemic singalong chorus and a tectonic plate-shifting breakdown that will have you pumping your fist in the air. Say hello to your feel-good hit of the summer, courtesy of the 'TOOTH!

"'Sunshine!' is about a lot of things, the most obvious being seasonal depression," says vocalist Caleb Shomo. "It's always been prevalent in my life but as I grow older, it gets more intense. This song is also about moving on from the dark place I was in during 2020-2021. At the end of the day, life should be enjoyed and a BEARTOOTH song doesn't always have to be miserable."

In other BEARTOOTH news, the band was recently nominated for a Libera Award for "Best Heavy Record" for the 2022 hit single "Riptide", which has garnered over 20 million streams to date. They also wrapped an 18-date, sold-out tour of Europe, where they headlined some of their biggest shows to date, including the iconic Wembley Arena. It marked the band's most successful overseas run its history so far.

BEARTOOTH will next embark on a 38-date U.S. co-headline tour alongside TRIVIUM, which includes a triumphant return home at Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. The band will follow the co-headliner with trips to Australia and Europe, while concluding 2023 with an appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia.

BEARTOOTH has released four albums thus far: "Disgusting" (2014),"Aggressive" (2016),"Disease" (2018) and "Below" (2021).

The Ohio act recently released a deluxe edition of "Below". "Below Deluxe" is expanded to include 32 tracks. For this edition, BEARTOOTH added two new bonus tracks, "Fighting Back" and "Permanently Sealed", as well as a refreshed version of current radio single "Skin (Alternate Universe Version)", which mixes acoustics and electrics. It also includes the full, 17-track live recordings from the "Live From The Journey Below" livestream, recorded at the historic Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana in July 2021. An exclusive 52-track "Special Video Edition" Apple eMix bundle includes all the official videos plus the videos from "Live From The Journey Below".