CHRIS CORNELL: Early-1990s-Era 'Rock Iconz' Statue Coming From KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has announced a new early-1990s-era Chris Cornell limited-edition statue. Officially licensed, each statue is hand-cast and painted with a unique number and certificate of authenticity on the base. Only 3,000 are made and sold worldwide. The statue will tentatively ship in the fall of 2023.

KnuckleBonz has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz, 3D Vinyl and On Tour collectible series. KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

Chris was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel on May 18, 2017. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide. But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

Earlier this month, SOUNDGARDEN and Vicky Cornell announced that they have reached "an amicable out-of-court resolution" regarding the release of recordings made before Chris's death.