BEARTOOTH's CALEB SHOMO On Upcoming North American Tour: 'We're Gonna Be Putting On An Arena Show In Clubs'

In a new interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo spoke about the band's upcoming North American headlining tour which kicks off on January 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I really think the biggest thing that's happened to me since the pandemic is… Most of these changes that if anybody who really follows me knows that I've been going through have all been to better myself, really, as a performer and as a musician and whatever. I had to kind of sit and take a look at my life and say, 'What are the things that really make me happy? What do I love doing?' If I had nothing else, there's no money involved, there's no relationships involved, it is just me and my brain and my happiness, I love being an entertainer and I love making music. So everything that I've been doing has been to help that. I cleaned up my act with the booze, I cleaned up my act with my health, I've been trying to get into the best shape I can physically get in. I've been practicing harder than I've ever been practicing. And really at the end of the day, it's just, like, have you put in the work?

"I look at all of the greatest athletes in the world," he continued. "And there's one thing in common, is that they worked harder than anybody else on the court or on the field or on the golf course or wherever — they just outworked them; that's it. How many people have talent? There's so many that have talent and that can do amazing things, but can you do it night after night? And can you bring the same energy? Have you put in the effort? So that I think is what I've been really, really focusing on, and specifically going into this next tour that we're about to do. I'm in the middle of editing our live show right now that everybody can rehearse to and practice to, and our lighting team and the video team and the pyro team and the whatever."

Caleb added: "We're doing something that we've never done as a band for this tour, and we're really pushing it. And it was very much inspired by a lot of the shows that we were playing around the [New] Jersey arena show. We want to show the entire world with this record and with this touring cycle that we are ready to go to that level. And so we're gonna be putting on an arena show in clubs. That's basically what we're doing. It's gonna be something nobody has ever seen from us before. The amount of preparation, the amount of time, the amount of effort is beyond anything we've ever done.

"I used to be afraid of it. I used to always kind of just be, like, 'Oh, whatever happens, happens. Who cares?' But honestly, now I'm at least gonna give it a shot. I have no idea if we're going to become one of those legendary bands, but I'm sure as hell gonna try — for our live show, specifically. And all we can do is work, and we've been working and we are continuing to work and we'll see what happens. But I would highly recommend… I know obviously New York is sold out, and most of this tour is sold out now, but if you have a way to get to that show, it's gonna absolutely be worth every penny."

BEARTOOTH's upcoming North American headlining tour will feature support from THE PLOT IN YOU, INVENT ANIMATE and SLEEP THEORY.

BEARTOOTH's latest album, "The Surface" was released on October 13 via Red Bull Records. The LP topped Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart with first-week sales of 17,000 equivalent album units. Of that sum, 12,000 were via album sales, with 7,000 on vinyl.

BEARTOOTH previously landed at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart in 2018 with "Disease".

"The Surface" marked BEARTOOTH's fifth Top 10 entry on the chart, having also charted with "Below" (No. 2, July 2021),"Aggressive" (No. 3, 2016) and "Disgusting" (No. 6, 2014).

Like NINE INCH NAILS, BEARTOOTH remains a one-person band in the studio. Caleb writes and records all the instruments and vocals for BEARTOOTH, and has done so for every one of the band's albums, including "The Surface".