BEAST IN BLACK's ANTON KABANEN Hasn't Had A Chance To Focus On Writing For Upcoming Fourth Album

In a new interview with The Chronicles Of Podcast, BEAST IN BLACK guitarist Anton Kabanen spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2021's "Dark Connection" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There hasn't been a peaceful enough environment to really set the themes, set them in stone. Like, 'Okay, the next album is gonna be about this theme.' There's been a lot of stuff in my mind that could be on the fourth album, but because of the touring for the last three years, you always have to think, 'Okay, we did this tour, then there's this tour,' you've gotta think of the pre-production for the next tour and many other things, so I haven't had the chance to clear my mind fully and just focus on writing."

He continued: "There's a lot of new music and lyrics, but we haven't been able to — I haven't been able to crystallize the vision yet. But there's gonna be a longer break after August, this August, from September — half a year or something like that — and we'll try to make use of that time as effectively as possible to write a new album. But you never know how long something takes. It's horrible. Everyone, anyone who knows me knows that 'Anton plus deadline' is the worst combination ever — the label, the bandmates, the management, everyone. But we do our best, I do my best."

Anton added: "I don't wanna think of deadlines. That's the thing. If you get stressed in a wrong way, it doesn't help the creative process. Sometimes deadline is a muse — deadline is the best muse, they say, in certain ways — but sometimes you have to know when you really need that kind of a breather, honest breather, like no schedules, no deadlines, clear your mind. And I'll try to get to that zone in September."

This past June, BEAST IN BLACK released a new single called "Power Of The Beast". This electrifying, uptempo anthem captures the essence of BEAST IN BLACK's signature style, featuring powerful riffs, soaring vocals, and an unforgettable chorus that will have you singing along.

The video for "Power Of The Beast" was directed by Katri Koppanen, who has previously directed BEAST IN BLACK's stunning visuals for "Moonlight Rendezvous", "One Night In Tokyo" and "Hardcore".

BEAST IN BLACK, the Helsinki, Finland-based metal group led by former BATTLE BEAST guitarist Kabanen, is known for its dynamic blend of power metal, 1980s pop, and electronic music. Their critically acclaimed albums "Berserker", "From Hell With Love" and "Dark Connection" have solidified their global presence, along with notable tours and festival appearances. Their energetic live performances and unique sound have made them a standout act in the modern metal scene.

Kabanen was dismissed from BATTLE BEAST in February 2015 due to what was described at the time as "insurmountable disagreements" with the other members of the band.

Photo credit: Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen