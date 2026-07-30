BECKY BALDWIN, Bassist On TONY IOMMI's 'From The Dark' Solo Album: 'I Am So Proud To Be A Part Of This'

U.K.-based bassist Becky Baldwin has commented on her appearance on BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi's upcoming solo album, "From The Dark".

The 35-year-old Baldwin, who is best known as a recent addition to Danish metal veterans MERCYFUL FATE is joined on "From The Dark" by Iommi, drummer Karl Brazil, who has worked with pop icons Robbie Williams and James Blunt, and Norwegian singer Jorn Lande.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 30),Becky took to her social media to share a photo of her with Iommi, and she included the following message: "It's been tough keeping this quiet, but I'm sure that now most of you have now seen this news!

"I've been working on an album with the creator of heavy metal, the riffmaster himself, Mr @tonyiommi ... And yesterday, we dropped the first single from that album, finally unleashing the brand new line up that also features the brilliant @brazil.karl on drums and the absolutely mind blowing vocal talent of @jornofficialmusic . The single 'World Alone' can be streamed now, and pre-orders for both this single on 7" vinyl and the album 'From The Dark' are now live.

"This photo was taken at the end of our first recording session, on the day we met. I still couldn't believe that this great honour could be real, and I was so nervous recording in front of Tony on his song with no preparation, that I was sure they'd look for another bass player once I left the room. I asked 'Could we get a quick photo together, in case I never see you again?' Tony just laughed and said 'You'll be back here in two weeks for the next session!' But he granted my request. And I still didn't really believe him.

"But fast forward 8 months and here we are, the nerves faded and I did get to record the rest of the bass tracks for Tony's incredible album. I am so proud to be a part of this, and we're so thrilled with the results working with producer @mikeexeter . I've heard the final mixes, I know the rest of the album is coming out in October. I have to believe it's all real now.

"Thank you everyone for the hundreds of excited messages yesterday while we celebrated the 'World Alone' single. Thank you Tony, the band and team for your amazing work and keeping this story of heavy metal greatness going, with humble authenticity, devotion and respect."

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Iommi stated about Baldwin: "Becky lives in Birmingham, and she's a really good player. And she's certainly a fan of Geezer [Butler, BLACK SABBATH's bassist], and she plays in Geezer's style. And that's what I wanted. She's really good."

Asked if he had considered working with Geezer on this album, Tony said: "I wanted him to play on this album, but he couldn't do it. He's doing his own album, I think. Or at the time, something happened there, so he couldn't come to England. I wanted to get it done and finally get it out, really. Because Becky's, as I say, a fan of Geezer, and she plays in that style, I though let's give it a try. And she was good."

In January 2024, MERCYFUL FATE announced that it had recruited Baldwin as its permanent new bass player. The Birmingham, England-based musician previously toured with MERCYFUL FATE in the fall of 2022 as the temporary replacement for Joey Vera who was unable to make the dates due to a scheduled conflict with his longtime group ARMORED SAINT.

After playing the piano as a child, Becky picked up the bass guitar as a teenager and began performing with bands at school. In 2009 she moved from Trowbridge to Bristol to study at BIMM Bristol and became closely involved in Bristol's music scene. Becky holds a BA Honours degree in Professional Musicianship and now lives in the birthplace of heavy metal — Birmingham, U.K.

Becky is an energetic live performer and efficient recording musician who specializes in fingerstyle bass guitar playing, and rock and metal genres. Since 2012, Becky has performed approximately 100 gigs per year, offering her skills for a wide variety of bands (including covers and original bands, genres ranging from metal to folk, urban, funk, pop, jazz and more.) Music has taken Becky all over Europe and into the USA for touring and recording sessions.

Becky is a co-founder of specialist private tuition company Bristol Rock Centre, which runs a teaching and rehearsal studio in Mangotsfield. She has aided exam board Rockschool in the writing and proofing of tuition/exam books including "Let's Rock Bass", the "Popular Music Theory" collection and the 2014 Vocal syllabus. She has led workshops with Bristol Rock Centre and Rockschool, and has given lectures at BIMM Bristol, ACM Birmingham and Access Creative College. Becky has received tuition from top musicians such as Stuart Clayton (CARL PALMER band),Damon Minchella (OCEAN COLOUR SCENE, PAUL WELLER) and Jim Barr (PORTISHEAD, GET THE BLESSING).