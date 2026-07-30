See AC/DC's Entire Concert In Denver During 2026 North American Leg Of 'Power Up' Tour

The Metal & Rock Concerts in 4K channel on YouTube has uploaded front-row video of AC/DC's entire July 28 concert at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can now watch the footage below.

Featured songs:

00:00 If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

06:02 Back In Black

10:30 Demon Fire

15:00 Shot Down In Flames

19:22 Thunderstruck

25:23 Have A Drink On Me

30:02 Hells Bells

36:22 Shot In The Dark

40:06 Stiff Upper Lip

44:42 Highway To Hell

49:33 Shoot To Thrill

56:18 Sin City

1:03:26 Jailbreak

1:09:23 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

1:15:43 High Voltage (With "Bad Boy Boogie" snippet)

1:24:04 Riff Raff

1:30:35 You Shook Me All Night Long

1:34:51 Whole Lotta Rosie

1:42:04 Let There Be Rock (with extended Angus solo)

2:06:09 T.N.T.

2:10:16 For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

AC/DC kicked off the 2026 North American leg of the "Power Up" tour on July 11 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. As was the case with the San Antonio concert, the band opened the 21-song set with "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" and ran through classics like "Back In Black", "Thunderstruck", "Highway To Hell", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "You Shook Me All Night Long" and "T.N.T." before concluding with "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)". They also played two tracks from the band's latest "Power Up" album, "Demon Fire" and "Shot In The Dark", both of which appeared early in the set.

The Charlotte concert was the first stop of AC/DC's 18-date North American trek, with additional dates taking place in Columbus, Madison, San Antonio, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Edmonton, Vancouver, Atlanta, Houston, South Bend, St. Louis, Montreal, Toronto, East Rutherford and Philadelphia. Support on the tour is coming from THE PRETTY RECKLESS. It marks the second stretch of U.S. dates on the AC/DC "Power Up" tour, which visited over a dozen North American cities in the spring of 2025.

The "Power Up" world tour takes its name from AC/DC's 2020 album, which reached No. 1 in 21 countries. It began with the band's long-awaited return to the stage at Power Trip in California in 2023 and has since sold out dozens of stadiums across four continents.

AC/DC kicked off its 2025 North American "Power Up" tour on April 10, 2025 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AC/DC performed in 13 stadiums coast to coast in the spring of 2025. This run concluded on May 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they played some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world. Support on the trek came from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

After the North American leg of the "Power Up" tour, the Grammy-winning rock band returned to the road in Europe for 12 dates across 10 countries beginning on June 26, 2025 in Prague, Czech Republic. The tour included AC/DC's first-ever show in Estonia and a return to Scotland for the first time in a decade.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its 2024 "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The trek was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at 2023's Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The 2024 "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup, consisting of longtime singer Brian Johnson, founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, as well as rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who officially joined the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia),drummer Matt Laug (who joined in 2023, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd) and former JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Chris Chaney, who came on board in 2024 replacing longtime bassist Cliff Williams. Williams retired from AC/DC after the conclusion of the 2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, although he did return to the fold briefly for the 2020 "Power Up" album and an appearance at Power Trip.

Prior to "Power Up", AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC's current tour came eight years after Johnson bowed out a 2016 run of shows due to a hearing condition.

The band has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, including "Back In Back", which ranks as one of the top-selling LPs of all time.