BEHEMOTH On Turkish Concert Cancelations: 'This Is Another Example Of Ideology Being Used To Suppress Artistic Expression And Restrict Cultural Freedom'

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have commented on the cancelation of their scheduled performances in Turkey, calling the decision by Turkish authorities to scrap the shows an "example of ideology being used to suppress artistic expression and restrict cultural freedom".

"To our fans in Istanbul and Ankara, we are deeply disappointed to confirm that our scheduled performances in Turkey have been cancelled. Despite exhausting every possible avenue throughout the day and engaging in extensive discussions, the decision from the local authorities remains final. There is simply nothing further we can do to overturn it.

"The cancellations come after pressure from religious groups who have characterized our art as satanic propaganda and deemed it unacceptable. This is another example of ideology being used to suppress artistic expression and restrict cultural freedom. BEHEMOTH has always stood for creative independence and the right of artists to express themselves without censorship. Music is not a threat, but silencing it should concern anyone who values freedom of expression.

"To those who planned to attend, who travelled, and who stood ready to share this night with us, we are truly sorry. We fought to make these shows happen and we share your frustration and disappointment. Turkey has some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in the world and we hope the day will come when we can return to Istanbul and Ankara and perform for you without interference. Until then, thank you for your unwavering support."

The Beşiktaş District Governor's Office called off the concerts in Istanbul and Ankara, citing concerns that the events conflict with "societal values" after a wave of online backlash and accusations of satanism.

"The events were found to have caused public reaction due to their incompatibility with our societal values," the governor’s office said in a statement.

Based on Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations, "all concerts, festivals, group and ticketed events, and similar activities within Zorlu PSM and Zorlu Center have been banned for two days," the office said.

İstanbul governor Davut Gül supported the decision, quoting the post of the district governor's office on social media that "no activity that corrupts society has ever been allowed in İstanbul, and none will be allowed in the future."

According to Turkiye Today, the ruling handed down by the Beşiktaş District Governor's Office canceled not only the BEHEMOTH shows, but "all concerts, festivals, and ticketed public events at Zorlu PSM and the wider Zorlu Center complex" for a two-day period.

A pro-government Islamist broadcaster recently singled out BEHEMOTH and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, whose February 10 Istanbul concert was also canceled, claiming they promoted satanism and posed a threat to youth.

"Bands named 'SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL', who preach satanism and steal the faith of young people, and 'BEHEMOTH', who blatantly oppose religion with their satanic attire, are coming to Turkey," the broadcaster remarked. "These two groups are banned in Russia. We call on the authorities to act urgently and cancel these events that poison our children and youth," he said.

BEHEMOTH, which is no stranger to controversy, last performed in Istanbul in 2019 at the Volkswagen Arena.

Back in February 2021, BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was convicted for offending religious feelings by a court in Warsaw. The charges stemmed from an image the Polish musician posted on social media showing a foot stamping on a picture of the Virgin Mary. At the time, Darski was ordered to pay a fine of 15,000 złoty (approximately $4,000) and court costs of almost 3,500 zloty (approximately $942). Darski later contested the judgement and the case was eventually dismissed.

This wasn't the first time Nergal had encountered legal problems in Poland related to his social media activities. Back in January 2018, it was announced that Nergal was being formally charged by Polish authorities in a case involving BEHEMOTH's "Republic Of The Unfaithful" tour artwork and merchandise, which was said to be "insulting" to the national coat of arms of Poland, a stylized white eagle with a golden beak and talons, and wearing a golden crown, in a red shield. Seven years earlier, Nergal was acquitted in Poland on charges he insulted religious sentiment when he called the Catholic Church "the most murderous cult on the planet" during the band's September 2007 performance in Gdynia and tore up a copy of the Bible, calling it "a book of lies."

