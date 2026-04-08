BEHEMOTH Releases Cover Of BATHORY's 'The Return Of Darkness And Evil'

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have released the official music video for their cover version of the BATHORY classic "The Return Of Darkness And Evil". The track is the official anthem of Poland's Mystic Festival 2026.

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski comments: "'The Return Of Darkness And Evil' by BATHORY has always been a particularly important song for me. Last season, I got to collaborate with BLOOD FIRE DEATH, a tribute project for this Swedish legend. I then asked Erik [Danielsson] from WATAIN, who was singing this song during the project's concerts, if he wouldn't mind sharing at least one verse, so that I could also sing it. Seeing his reaction, I immediately understood he has as strong a connection with the song as I do, and he wasn't about to share it with anyone.

"When Michał Wardzała suggested that BEHEMOTH should create the anthem for Mystic Festival, I was game immediately," Nergal continued. "I had only one condition — that it won't be an original song, but a cover. 'The Return Of Darkness And Evil' has everything that's needed — an anthem-like character, fantastic groove, great lyrics that I completely identify with, and an extremely catchy chorus. I came to the conclusion, that it is the perfect song to embody the festival's atmosphere and become its musical manifestation."

It's been quite the journey for BEHEMOTH, from rehearsing in the primary school basements at one of the Gdańsk housing estates to a headlining spot on the main stage of the biggest heavy music festival in Poland, taking place in their hometown no less.

For the last 35 years, BEHEMOTH has gained the stature of the biggest band in the Polish rock history, a peer and an equal of global extreme music giants. Their albums have charted Billboard, their performances are the highlights of the biggest festivals on all continents, and their recent concert at the Paris Philharmonic was broadcasted by Arte TV.

Today, BEHEMOTH's coming home to Gdańsk, announcing with it — following the footsteps of the legendary BATHORY — the return of darkness and evil. It's a return to their own roots as well as a tribute to the pioneers of the genre. "Black Metal night is here again…"

The BEHEMOTH version of "The Return Of Darkness And Evil" is already available for you to stream and you can also watch the accompanying music video, produced by Grupa 13, below. The single will also be immortalized on a limited-edition vinyl pressing, available to purchase in three color variants during the festival.

BEHEMOTH will perform at the Mystic Festival 2026 on Saturday, June 6 on the main stage.

Mystic Festival will take place in the Gdańsk Shipyard from June 3 to June 6, 2026.

The festival lineup also includes MEGADETH, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, ANTHRAX, DOWN, MASTODON, ELECTRIC WIZARD, SAXON, BLOOD INCANTATION, ICE NINE KILLS, CAVALERA, OVERKILL, THE GATHERING, CARPENTER BRUT, BLOODYWOOD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DECAPITATED, DEATH TO ALL, SIX FEET UNDER, STATIC-X, SCOUR, MARDUK, ROTTING CHRIST and CORONER.

The festival is organized by Mystic Coalition, an alliance of companies with vast experience in the concert, festival and recording market. It consists of Knock Out Productions, Mystic Production and B90.

Photo credit: Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)