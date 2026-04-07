RIKKI ROCKETT Announces THE ROCKETT MAFIA Shows Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of POISON's 'Look What The Cat Dragged In'

Founding POISON drummer Rikki Rockett has announced nearly a dozen shows where he will pay tribute to POISON's "Look What The Cat Dragged In" album by performing the entire LP with his new band, THE ROCKETT MAFIA. This year marks the album's 40th anniversary, which features the hits "Talk Dirty To Me", "I Want Action", "Cry Tough" and the album's title cut.

"Playing POISON's first album with THE ROCKETT MAFIA is a full-circle moment for me," Rikki said. "It's raw, it's fun, and it's exactly how those songs were meant to be heard. Celebrating the 40th anniversary is really about giving the fans a chance to relive that moment with us."

Rikki added in separate video message: "It's gonna be a celebration of 'Look What The Cat Dragged In'. We're calling it 'Look What The Mob Dragged In', going across this country. We're gonna perform everything, from the first chord to the last scream of that record, plus more, some fan favorites. But we're not gonna stop there. We're gonna offer some really cool VIP packages where you can, of course, meet the band, take a picture, come to a soundcheck, signed merch, all kinds of really cool stuff. Make sure to go to rockettmafia.com and get all that information on tickets and VIP packages, when and where we're playing. We're gonna upload some really cool content as well along the way."

This is a historic moment for all POISON fans, as this is the first time that "Look What The Cat Dragged In" is going to be played in its entirety. Rockett's involvement with the performance creates a unique and authentic experience that will electrify the rock scene with THE ROCKETT MAFIA while honoring POISON's legacy.

The dates are as follows:

May 21 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

May 22 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue

June 19 - Dallas, TX - Trees

June 20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

June 21 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theater

August 14 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

August 15 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theater

August 28 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

August 29 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

September 27 - Umatilla, OR - Rock The Locks Festival

THE ROCKETT MAFIA unites an impressive lineup of veteran musicians: Rikki Rockett on drums, Brandon Gibbs (DEVIL CITY ANGELS) on vocals and guitar, Stacey Blades (L.A. GUNS) on guitar and backing vocals, and Tyson Leslie on bass and backing vocals. Together, they deliver a high-octane sound that fuses the energy of classic rock with a modern hard-rock edge.

"This band lets me play the kind of rock I grew up loving — loud, raw, and from the heart," said Rockett. "We take the music we love and give it new life, and now with Pavement behind us, we're ready to take it to a whole new level."

THE ROCKETT MAFIA performs a powerful mix of classic rock from the 1970s and 1980s, often reimagining songs from that era with a heavier, more contemporary feel.

Earlier this year, POISON scrapped its previously proposed 2026 tour plans to commemorate the 40th anniversary of "Look What the Cat Dragged In" after frontman Bret Michaels allegedly demanded to earn $6 for every dollar his each of his bandmates stood to make from the shows, a claim made by Rockett in January. Bret later shot down the report, saying he and his POISON bandmates "never got to that part of negotiations."

POISON was founded in 1983 and released "Look What the Cat Dragged In" in May 1986.

Press photo credit: Dean Karr (courtesy of Pavement Entertainment)