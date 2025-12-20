BEHEMOTH's NERGAL 'Absolutely' Celebrates Christmas, Says The Holiday 'Has No Religious Associations Whatsoever'

In a new interview with the "Everblack" podcast, BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, who was raised Catholic but is now known for his anti-Christian, Satanic, and anti-establishment views, using his music and public actions (like tearing pages from a Bible) to challenge organized religion, was asked if he celebrates Christmas with his family. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Absolutely. In the first place, the fact that Christians stole those celebrations from Pagans — [they] just put a different emblem, different sticker on it, and just adjusted some elements — it's [not] gonna stop me from enjoying the fact that I can just chill and do nothing and relax with my family, because that's what Xmas is really all about. You know what I mean? It's about the family time and there's nothing wrong about it, and it has no religious associations whatsoever. It's a time when everyone takes time off and everyone needs tranquility and peace and relaxes and breathes. And, to me, it doesn't really associate with Catholic tradition. Of course, Catholics made it all Santa Claus and all that bullshit — that is pretty much commerce; it's all commercial, [and] I don't give a fuck — but the fact that towards the end of the year, you're just slowing down, you're taking your time, you don't need to rush. And the weather here [in Poland] — sometimes we get snow, but it's doom and gloom here."

He continued: "I'm not a depressive kind, but — I don't know — this period of the year can be very joyful, even though it's not sunny and it's not full of energy whatsoever. No, I get that when the time comes. Of course I was raised here in Poland, so I'm no stranger to seasons. We have four seasons — not really four seasons anymore. It used to be four seasons. Now I'd say it's two or three seasons, because of all the climate changes. But let's call it cycles. We do have those cycles. And I still enjoy the cycles, and that is a great part of the year. It's very relaxing and it's cool, and I'm happy not to be traveling. And I live far from my mom because my father died three years ago. So it's just my mom that's left. So she lives in another city, a four-hour drive from me. So I'm bringing her to my place. And we're gonna spend two or three days together, I guess. More is not bearable for either one [of us]. But blood is thicker than water, as they say. So you can't deny it; it's there. Even though those family members probably are the ones that it's the easiest for them to fucking trigger you and piss you off. But everyone has his own skeletons, so fuck it. I'm cool. There's a space and time for reflection now. I can go through things, I can go and read my book. And there's hours and hours that pass and I'm, like, fucking not really doing anything. And for some reason it's very inspiring and it's very soothing. So, yeah, I like it."

BEHEMOTH's latest album, "The Shit Ov God", came out in May via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was helmed by Swedish producer Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios (EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, KREATOR, ROTTING CHRIST et al.). BEHEMOTH tapped longtime collaborator and partner in crime Bartek Rogalewicz (BLACK.LODGE.IS.NOW) as well as Dark Sigil Workshop to make the cover art.

BEHEMOTH and DIMMU BORGIR will embark on the "In League With Satan" European co-headlining tour in October 2026. Support on the trek will come from Swedish black metal icons DARK FUNERAL.