BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces May/June 2026 U.S. Tour

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, which released its latest album, "The Blue Nowhere", in September 2025 via InsideOut Music, has announced a new U.S. tour in support of the LP. The 31-date headlining trek will kicks off on May 15 in Richmond, Virginia and conclude on June 20 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will be joined on select dates by special guests including IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, FALLUJAH, THANK YOU SCIENTIST and THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE. Tickets are available at Betweentheburiedandme.com.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Tommy Rogers on the upcoming run: "I'm pumped to get back out on the road, especially with such phenomenal bands. Intensity in its full spectrum. It's going to be a great night of music, and what better time than now to celebrate it with your friends? Friends rule. Shows rule. This tour rules. See you out there."

The U.S. tour follows a month of European performances through the months of February and March. Prior to that tour, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME released a stunning live recording of album highlight "God Terror", recorded in Denver during the band's North American dates.

Tour dates:

May 15 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 16 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

May 17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 20 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

May 21 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

May 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 23 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

May 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

May 26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

May 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

May 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Jun 2 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Jun 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand At The Complex

Jun 5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Jun 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Jun 7 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Jun 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Jun 10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Outside)

Jun 11 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern

Jun 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Jun 13 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Jun 15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Jun 16 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

Jun 17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Jun 18 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Jun 19 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Jun 20 - Winston Salem, NC - The Ramkat

In late 2025, an expanded digital version of "The Blue Nowhere" was released, featuring the bonus track "Overture" and instrumental versions of the album's original 10 tracks.

"The Blue Nowhere" has been hailed by Consequence as "another mind-bending prog metal journey," with Revolver noting the band's music is as "complex as ever," and Loudwire praising the album as "another characteristically compelling and eccentric record," from the genre-defying architects of modern progressive metal.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have built a reputation as one of heavy music's most forward-thinking and creatively ambitious bands. Over the past 25 years, they have released eleven albums, from their 2002 self-titled debut to 2025's "The Blue Nowhere", blending technical mastery with conceptual depth. Throughout their career, their albums have consistently landed on year-end best-of lists, earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 (with the award's web site praising their music as "versatile, imaginative and absolutely crushing the band's music"),been dubbed "prog metal heroes" by Kerrang!, and praised by Guitar World for their "epic" and "hugely diverse" sound.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME is Tommy Rogers (vocals/keys),Paul Waggoner (guitars),Dan Briggs (bass/keys) and Blake Richardson (drums).

Photo credit: Randy Edwards