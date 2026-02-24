BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces May/June 2026 U.S. Tour

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces May/June 2026 U.S. TourFebruary 24, 2026
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, which released its latest album, "The Blue Nowhere", in September 2025 via InsideOut Music, has announced a new U.S. tour in support of the LP. The 31-date headlining trek will kicks off on May 15 in Richmond, Virginia and conclude on June 20 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will be joined on select dates by special guests including IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, FALLUJAH, THANK YOU SCIENTIST and THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE. Tickets are available at Betweentheburiedandme.com.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Tommy Rogers on the upcoming run: "I'm pumped to get back out on the road, especially with such phenomenal bands. Intensity in its full spectrum. It's going to be a great night of music, and what better time than now to celebrate it with your friends? Friends rule. Shows rule. This tour rules. See you out there."
The U.S. tour follows a month of European performances through the months of February and March. Prior to that tour, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME released a stunning live recording of album highlight "God Terror", recorded in Denver during the band's North American dates.
Tour dates:
May 15 - Richmond, VA - The National
May 16 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
May 17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
May 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
May 20 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
May 21 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
May 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
May 23 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
May 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
May 26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
May 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
May 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Jun 2 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Jun 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand At The Complex
Jun 5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Jun 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
Jun 7 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Jun 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Jun 10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Outside)
Jun 11 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern
Jun 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Jun 13 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Jun 15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Jun 16 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
Jun 17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
Jun 18 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Jun 19 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
Jun 20 - Winston Salem, NC - The Ramkat
In late 2025, an expanded digital version of "The Blue Nowhere" was released, featuring the bonus track "Overture" and instrumental versions of the album's original 10 tracks.
"The Blue Nowhere" has been hailed by Consequence as "another mind-bending prog metal journey," with Revolver noting the band's music is as "complex as ever," and Loudwire praising the album as "another characteristically compelling and eccentric record," from the genre-defying architects of modern progressive metal.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have built a reputation as one of heavy music's most forward-thinking and creatively ambitious bands. Over the past 25 years, they have released eleven albums, from their 2002 self-titled debut to 2025's "The Blue Nowhere", blending technical mastery with conceptual depth. Throughout their career, their albums have consistently landed on year-end best-of lists, earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 (with the award's web site praising their music as "versatile, imaginative and absolutely crushing the band's music"),been dubbed "prog metal heroes" by Kerrang!, and praised by Guitar World for their "epic" and "hugely diverse" sound.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME is Tommy Rogers (vocals/keys),Paul Waggoner (guitars),Dan Briggs (bass/keys) and Blake Richardson (drums).
Photo credit: Randy Edwards