BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces 'Parallax II' Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have announced a tour that will find them performing 2012's "The Parallax II: Future Sequence" album in its entirety. Support on the trek, which will launch on June 16 in Charleston, South Carolina, will come from THANK YOU SCIENTIST and RIVERS OF NIHIL.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMPARALLAX" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local.

Tour dates:

Jun. 16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Jun. 17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Jun. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Jun. 20 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

Jun. 21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Jun. 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Jun. 24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Jun. 25 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth Music Hall

Jun. 27 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Jun. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

Jun. 29 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Jun. 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Jul. 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Jul. 02 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Jul. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Jul. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Jul. 07 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

Jul. 08 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Jul. 10 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

Jul. 11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Jul. 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Jul. 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Jul. 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Jul. 16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

Jul. 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre

Jul. 20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Jul. 21 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Jul. 22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Jul. 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Jul. 25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Jul. 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Jul. 28 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Jul. 29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

Jul. 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Jul. 31 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's latest album, "Colors II", came out in August 2021 via Sumerian Records.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME built its influential 2007 album, "Colors", on an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. They've only fortified that commitment on "Colors II". The circumstances surrounding both records bear key similarities, yet the North Carolina quintet — Tommy Rogers (lead vocals, keyboards),Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals),Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar),Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) — once again stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.

"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here," explained Tommy. "That's part of the reason we named it 'Colors II'. We were in a similar spot when we did the first 'Colors'. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."

"'Colors' was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," recalled Paul. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were, like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good.' We had to do something next level."