BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces 'Parallax II' Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces 'Parallax II' Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale AvailableMarch 7, 2023
Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have announced a tour that will find them performing 2012's "The Parallax II: Future Sequence" album in its entirety. Support on the trek, which will launch on June 16 in Charleston, South Carolina, will come from THANK YOU SCIENTIST and RIVERS OF NIHIL.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMPARALLAX" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local.
Tour dates:
Jun. 16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Jun. 17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Jun. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Jun. 20 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
Jun. 21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Jun. 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Jun. 24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
Jun. 25 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth Music Hall
Jun. 27 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Jun. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
Jun. 29 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Jun. 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Jul. 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Lyric at Skyway Theatre
Jul. 02 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Jul. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Jul. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Jul. 07 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
Jul. 08 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Jul. 10 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
Jul. 11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Jul. 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Jul. 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Jul. 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Jul. 16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
Jul. 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre
Jul. 20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Jul. 21 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
Jul. 22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Jul. 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Jul. 25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
Jul. 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Jul. 28 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Jul. 29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
Jul. 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Jul. 31 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's latest album, "Colors II", came out in August 2021 via Sumerian Records.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME built its influential 2007 album, "Colors", on an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. They've only fortified that commitment on "Colors II". The circumstances surrounding both records bear key similarities, yet the North Carolina quintet — Tommy Rogers (lead vocals, keyboards),Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals),Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar),Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) — once again stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.
"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here," explained Tommy. "That's part of the reason we named it 'Colors II'. We were in a similar spot when we did the first 'Colors'. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."
"'Colors' was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," recalled Paul. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were, like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good.' We had to do something next level."
