FALLING IN REVERSE Announces Summer 2023 Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

FALLING IN REVERSE has just announced their summer 2023 headline tour plans. The band will embark on "The Popular Monstour", with special guests ICE NINE KILLS. Additional special guests on select dates include UNDEROATH, SPIRITBOX, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, CROWN THE EMPIRE and CATCH YOUR BREATH, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits.

FALLING IN REVERSE recently shared the video for the new explosive track "Watch The World Burn". The song is another epic anthem that finds frontman Ronnie Radke laying his lyrical cards up on the table while his vocal style escalates from a rhythmic cadence to an earth-shaking howl. It's already tallied 80 million global streams.

FALLING IN REVERSE continue to explode by leaps and bounds in this nascent decade. The band's catalog has clocked over 2.7 billion — yes, billion — streams. Another recent single "Voices In My Head" garnered over 95 million streams and was the #1 song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane, while "Zombified" has clocked 120 million and topped the active rock charts. Elsewhere, "Popular Monster" was also, well, a monster, that landed at No. 1 on the active rock charts, as well.

FALLING IN REVERSE tour dates:

Jun. 26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum*

Jun. 27 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

Jun. 29 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center*

Jun. 30 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

Jul. 02 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

Jul. 03 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena**

Jul. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center***

Jul. 06 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena***

Jul. 08 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse****

Jul. 09 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center****

Jul. 11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre****

Jul. 12 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheatre****

Jul. 14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest+

Jul. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival+

Jul. 17 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena**

Jul. 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre**

Jul. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels*****

Jul. 24 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*****

Jul. 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center*****

Jul. 27 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center*****

Jul. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park*****

Jul. 30 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Lawn*****

* With SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL + CATCH YOUR BREATH

** With SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL + CROWN THE EMPIRE

*** With UNDEROATH + CROWN THE EMPIRE

**** With UNDEROATH + CATCH YOUR BREATH

***** With SPIRITBOX + CATCH YOUR BREATH

+ FALLING IN REVERSE festival appearance

Platinum-selling rock band FALLING IN REVERSE, led by outspoken and charismatic singer Ronnie Radke, have been dominating the radio and streaming space in this new decade. The band, which formed back in 2008 and built itself as a mainstay of the "Warped Tour" scene while gracing many Alternative Press covers, has seen its latest single "Zombified" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The band has also been generating nearly 50 million total streams per month. FALLING IN REVERSE's previous chart-topping single "Popular Monster" earned platinum RIAA status. The track is truly a juggernaut and is a watershed moment for the band. "Popular Monster" has been streamed nearly half-a-billion times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of the past several years. It enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts, landing in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart, and marked the first No.1 single of the band's career. It followed the gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album "The Drug in Me Is You" and a sold-out anniversary tour. During the shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Radke quickly established himself as one of the most popular musicians streaming on the Twitch platform. In winter 2022, the band returned to the road and embarked on the sold-out "Live From the Unknown" tour, further cementing its status as one of the top live draws in the genre. FALLING IN REVERSE have continued to catch the eye of the press, with their career arc being spotlighted by top-tier, tastemaking publications such as Forbes, Billboard, The New York Times, Pitchfork and beyond.