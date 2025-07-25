BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Releases 'Absent Thereafter' Single From Upcoming 'The Blue Nowhere' Album

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME offers fans a second preview of the prog-metal titans' upcoming album, "The Blue Nowhere" — due on September 12 via InsideOut Music — with the release of the new track "Absent Thereafter".

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME vocalist Tommy Rogers describes how the song captures the spirit of the upcoming album: "To me, 'Absent Thereafter' feels like the quintessential BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME song — fun, intense, spacy, and still fucking heavy. I like to think it takes the listener on an unexpected journey, with ear candy waiting around every corner. It's a deeper dive into all of the dynamic places you're taken within 'The Blue Nowhere'!"

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME bassist Dan Briggs elaborates on the musicality of the single: "This song moves arrangement-wise in two parts divided by a key change and tonal shift of the chorus, but is ultimately the big fun time bombastic energy of a VAN HALEN shuffle with HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS horns going through variations that are sometimes heavily syncopated, sometimes lost in space, and sometimes inspiring you to break out into a do-si-do. Grab your washboard and let's go!"

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME previously released the album opener "Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark", which arrived with a video featuring a 3D-modeled version of the hotel that plays a central role in the album's concept. Consequence described the song as "sunny jazz-funk," Revolver called it "the first funky taste of the prog vets" new collection, and Knotfest said it "showcases the band's all-encompassing range and unwillingness to stick to the conventional."

Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King and mixed by Jens Bogren, "The Blue Nowhere" is the first BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME album to feature an extensive string and horn section. It will be available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME recently announced a North American co-headlining tour with HAIL THE SUN, and featuring openers DELTA SLEEP (September 22-October 30) and THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE (September 14-21).

"The Blue Nowhere" track listing:

01. Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark

02. God Terror

03. Absent Thereafter

04. Pause

05. Door #3

06. Mirador Uncoil

07. Psychomanteum

08. Slow Paranoia

09. The Blue Nowhere

10. Beautifully Human

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME has built a reputation as one of heavy music's most forward-thinking and creatively ambitious bands. Over the past 25 years, they have released ten albums, from their 2002 self-titled debut to 2021's "Colors II", blending technical mastery with conceptual depth. Throughout their career their albums have consistently landed on year-end best-of lists, earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 (with the award's web site praising their music as "versatile, imaginative and absolutely crushing the band's music"),been dubbed "prog metal heroes" by Kerrang!, and praised by Guitar World for their "epic" and "hugely diverse" sound.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME is Tommy Rogers (vocals/keys),Paul Waggoner (guitars),Dan Briggs (bass/keys),and Blake Richardson (drums).

