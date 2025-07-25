BEYOND THE BLACK Announces New Album 'Break The Silence', Shares Title Track

German symphonic metal band BEYOND THE BLACK will release a new album, "Break The Silence", on January 9, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. Alongside the album announcement, the band has unveiled a stunning music video for the title track, which you can watch below. This announcement comes only a few days prior to the band's highly anticipated prime time show on one of the two main stages at Wacken Open Air 2025 on Wednesday, July 30.

BEYOND THE BLACK's sixth full-length, "Break The Silence" is a concept album rooted in melodic metal with ethno influences. It explores themes of communication, inner strength, resilience and the urgent need to reconnect in a divided world. Tracks like "Let There Be Rain", "(La Vie Est Un) Cinéma", "Ravens" and "The Flood" examine how words — and their absence — shape our reality. It's an emotional, multi-layered experience that mirrors today's complex world and invites fans to be part of this new chapter.

Guest musicians on "Break The Silence" include Chris Harms from LORD OF THE LOST as well as Asami from popular Japanese power metal band LOVEBITES.

BEYOND THE BLACK singer Jennifer Haben commented: "On 'Break The Silence', we opened the door to new influences and collaborations. From symphonic to ethnic elements and guest artists who brought their own style into the mix — this album reflects everything we love about making music without boundaries. It's a powerful blend of who we are and who we're becoming."

"Break The Silence" track listing:

01. Rising High

02. Break The Silence

03. The Art Of Being Alone (feat. LORD OF THE LOST)

04. Let There Be Rain (feat. The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)

05. Ravens

06. The Flood

07. Can You Hear Me (feat. Asami from LOVEBITES)

08. (La Vie Est Un) Cinéma

09. Hologram

10. Weltschmerz

BEYOND THE BLACK has become one of the most exciting forces in modern symphonic metal, carving an impressive path since its formation. It started with their debut album in 2015: "Songs Of Love And Death" was an instant success and stayed strong in the German Top 15 for weeks, earning the Metal Hammer award for "Best Debut". Its successor, "Lost In Forever" (2016),entered the German chart at No. 4 and paved the way for a major tour through Germany, the U.K., Russia and Japan. Since their live debut in 2014, the band has played the world's biggest metal festivals like Wacken Open Air and supported international metal acts such as AEROSMITH, KORN, SCORPIONS, SAXON and WITHIN TEMPTATION.

With the release of their third album "Heart Of The Hurricane", BEYOND THE BLACK launched their first European headline tour in fall 2019 — over 20 shows in 10 countries, most of them sold out. The band returned to the studio soon after and in June 2020 released the highly anticipated "Horizons", which entered the German album chart at No. 3.

After the pandemic-induced break, BEYOND THE BLACK came back stronger than ever. Following a successful European tour in fall 2022, their self-titled fifth album "Beyond The Black" dropped in January 2023, charting in several countries and marking a new career high.

Following a powerful festival summer, the band toured Australia and New Zealand for the first time in late 2023 as special guests of Swedish metal act THE HALO EFFECT. In early 2024, BEYOND THE BLACK played their most successful European headline tour to date — "Dancing In The Dark" — followed by more celebrated shows across the continent that summer.

In early 2025, the band reached another milestone with their first-ever Latin America tour, playing headline shows in Argentina, Chile and Mexico, as well as performing at Brazil's renowned Bangers Open Air. In summer 2025, they are once again taking the stage at Europe's most prestigious festivals, including Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and Graspop.

The excitement continues as BEYOND THE BLACK launch their next European headline tour, "Rising High", kicking off in January 2026, tied with the release of their highly anticipated sixth studio album "Break The Silence".