BILLY CORGAN Lands Major TV Deal For NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

Billy Corgan, frontman of the Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS and president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA),has announced a new TV deal that opens a ground-breaking new chapter for the hallowed and influential wrestling organization. "NWA Powerrr", their flagship program, will debut with a one-two punch on Sinclair's Comet TV on May 1 and May 2. The premiere weekend begins on Friday, May 1 in prime time at 10 p.m., followed up with a second, all-new episode on Saturday, May 2 at 4 p.m. Both episodes will be encored later that evening at 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., giving fans multiple opportunities to tune in.

This new era on Comet cuts through the noise of an oversaturated streaming market by making wrestling accessible to fans across the country via over-the-air broadcast television for the first time in over thirty years. Powered by Signet/Data One technology, NWA's new chapter on Comet brings free entertainment to wrestling fans and revolutionizes how NWA wrestlers engage with their audience.

NWA's new broadcast chapter kicks off with the Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament, starting Monday, May 4 and leading into a four-episode special event. Following the premiere weekend, "NWA Powerrr" will air weekly on Saturdays with a new episode at 4 p.m. and an encore at midnight, featuring amazing athletes delivering classic wrestling action, compelling story arcs, and high-stakes competition steeped in NWA history.

"Wrestling was meant to bring fans closer to the action," said Billy Corgan. "The NWA has always been about storytelling, personality, and passion. This partnership with Sinclair's Comet TV is the first step in NWA's push into free television and allows us to reconnect with audiences the way I experienced wrestling growing up, when it was accessible to everyone. Sinclair, through its previous stewardship of Ring Of Honor, demonstrates they know how to honor wrestling's legacy while building for its future. Together, we're bringing that spirit back to fans and families across the country."

Helping to define modern wrestling, NWA brought fans some of the biggest icons of previous eras including Ric Flair, Lou Thesz, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky Steamboat. Since its revival, NWA has once more cultivated a diverse roster, introducing new stars including Silas Mason, Carson Drake, Kenzie and Kylie Paige, Tiffany Nieves and Kerry Morton — performer whose storylines highlight not only their athleticism, but their humor, humanity, and individuality. Under Corgan's careful guidance, the NWA universe thrives on authentic rivalries and relationships that give fans something increasingly rare in today's marketplace: personality-driven wrestling grounded in tradition.

A lifelong wrestling aficionado, Corgan first became involved in 2017, when he purchased the NWA to preserve its legacy and spirit. Now serving as president, Corgan is fully involved at every level of the organization, bringing the same ethos of artistic independence and audience connection that has defined his career in music to his work with the NWA. Beyond the core tenets of rich storytelling and compelling characters, Corgan's focus has been on honoring tradition while building NWA for the next generation of fans. "NWA Powerrr" first launched in 2019, and has aired on FITE, YouTube, the CW, and the Roku channel. Its move to Comet marks the biggest deal yet since Corgan shepherded the NWA into its new era.

This announcement comes on the heels of a busy stretch for the ever-prolific Corgan. THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' most recent album release was 2024's "Aghori Mhori Mei", the latest installment in a furiously productive decade that kicked off with 2020's "Cyr" and continued with the ambitious "Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Parts" across 2022 and 2023. In 2025, Corgan took a moment to nod to the PUMPKINS' past, re-releasing "Machina" last summer for its 25th anniversary. Later, he threw a massive 30th anniversary celebration of the PUMPKINS' seminal 1995 RIAA-diamond-certified double album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness", including a deluxe vinyl reissue featuring previously unheard live recordings from the world tour supporting the album, a one-of-a-kind reimagining of "Mellon Collie"'s iconic hits and beloved fan favorites onstage with the Lyric Opera Of Chicago, and a collaboration with Vosges Haut-Chocolat. Corgan also launched the new season of his widely praised podcast "The Magnificent Others". Entering its second year, "The Magnificent Others" has featured candid conversations about creativity and legacy with Courtney Love, Conrad Flynn and Jack Osbourne. Most recently, Corgan made his Coachella debut, joining Sombr onstage for a surprise performance, marking the latest moment in a standout year.

Photo credit: Jason Renaud (courtesy of The Oriel Company)