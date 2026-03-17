BILLY IDOL Announces 'Hot In The City' Summer 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to Las Vegas this summer for an exclusive five-night engagement, "Billy Idol: Hot In The City", at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Idol and his longtime band, including his guitarist and collaborator of 45 years, Steve Stevens, will take the stage on Friday, August 28; Saturday, August 29; Wednesday, September 2; Friday, September 4; and Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. PT at this location.

For almost 50 years, Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock 'n' roll, integrating dance music with the bold and simple lines of punk and rock 'n' roll decadence on songs like "Dancing With Myself", "White Wedding", "Rebel Yell", "Eyes Without A Face", "Cradle Of Love" and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released "Dream Into It" on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

On March 26, Hulu will release the new feature-length documentary film about his life, "Billy Idol Should Be Dead". Directed by three-time Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, the streaming release follows its recent wide theatrical release after debuting at Los Angeles's TLC Chinese Theatre last month.

In addition to the new documentary, Idol is also a nominee for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's Class of 2026. Fan voting is open now.

Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, "Dream Into It", is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached No. 7 on the U.S. Top Albums chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Current Rock Albums chart, No. 9 on the U.K. official album sales chart and #2 on the German Top 100 album chart. "Dream Into It" continues to see extensive critical acclaim from New Yorker, New York magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence, Billboard, USA Today and many more.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol's longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of THE KILLS, and is produced by Tommy English (KACEY MUSGRAVES, BLINK-182, BØRNS, K. FLAY).

Photo credit: David Raccuglia