BILLY IDOL Wanted 2025 Album 'Dream Into It' To Sound 'Fresh': 'It Couldn't Seem Like Regurgitated, Secondhand Ideas'

During an October 9 appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, veteran rocker Billy Idol discussed the inspiration behind the title of his latest album, "Dream Into It". "I bought [THE BEATLES single] 'She Loves You' when I was seven years old," Idol recalled. "I really loved what was going on in England — THE BEATLES and THE [ROLLING] STONES, it was so exciting. Then sort of dreaming about this music revolution that you're watching going on and just dreaming about being part of it, and then gradually over time, going from being a fan to sort of actually pushing the glass yourself… But there was a little bit of struggle. You had to struggle a bit to find those notes you're looking for, to find those words, to find how you feel. And that's what I did – I would dream into things, and that's why I called the album 'Dream Into It'... The first half of the album's kind of about my early life. and then the second half of the album's about today, really — about me today. We're still finding things to sing about. You're still finding the world exciting, and it's still an answer that music gives you somehow. It's given us a life that we sort of hoped we could have, being part of this music revolution, and it helped me to push the glass."

Idol's longtime wingman, guitarist Steve Stevens, said that the process of making an album in the present day wasn't that different from when he and Idol recorded the singer's 1982 self-titled debut full-length. "The thing we wanted to establish was [that] we were going to have the same drummer and bass player on the record, so it felt cohesive, like a band," Stevens said. "Josh Freese, one of the greatest drummers of all time, and Chris Chaney on bass — they're mates of ours, so we brought them in. Billy, we call [him] the 'punk police.' What he's really good at [is] if there's a bit of a guitar solo, he goes, 'Don't erase that first idea.' I'm always like, 'I can do it better. There's some real stinkers in there,' and you learn to love that initial flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants thing. [With Billy,] you don't lose that initial thing, and if there's a couple of mistakes, with Pro Tools, you can go in and edit those couple of notes or change them. But really, we still try and get a performance. All of the vocal performances are from the beginning of the song until the end. It's not really any different than it ever was, the process of doing it."

Idol explained that the manner in which "Dream Into It" was recorded brought back memories of how he made the 1994 concept album "Cyberpunk". "Most of it was done in the producer's [house]," Idol said. "He's got, like, a little room attached to his house. I don't think it's even 100 percent soundproofed. Rather like I made the 'Cyberpunk' album in my house, this is what we were kind of doing with this album. It was not so different. We're using a lot of modern technology, but then we would go into a studio and run it through analog, so we could keep the warmth of analog. It's beautiful. We were kind of trying to get the best of all possible worlds, really, one way or another."

One thing that differed from past Idol recordings, however, was the age of their collaborators. "The album before, [2014's] 'Kings & Queens Of The Underground', everybody was older than us. [This time,] everybody was younger than us, or a similar age," Idol said. "We worked with Trevor Horn on 'Kings & Queens Of The Underground'. That was a great experience. He's a fantastic producer, but we just sort of felt like maybe this time, we'll work with someone younger than us and see what happens. Somebody, maybe, [who's] not quite so well-known — somebody that we can bring along with us. But at the same time, these guys have worked on a lot of modern music, and they're just as big in their own world as we are in ours, and sort of putting the two worlds together really worked. And I think we've got what we're looking for – we got fresh ideas and fresh feelings with the songs, so even if we are replicating some ideas, they seemed to come out fresh."

Idol further explained that "Dream Into It" "had to seem fresh. It couldn't seem like regurgitated, secondhand ideas. It had to hit you that it was fresh, that we couldn't just be repeating ourselves. Obviously, something like [first single] 'Still Dancing' does have echoes of 'Rebel Yell' — you're still going to get that – but I think it sounds fresh. It's like a fresh version. Most of the rest of the album, there's a lot of touchstone things about it that you can look back in our history. Even Steve's guitar playing, there's little bits and pieces of the first album. There's little bits and pieces of 'Kings & Queens Of The Underground'. There's all the Steves on the record, and all the Billys. We've got different personas we can bring into it after all this time of working with ourselves."

While "Dream Into It" was released just six months ago, Idol said he's already starting to ponder his and Stevens's next steps. "I've started a little bit thinking about where are we going to go next, but I haven't really 100 percent overthought that yet, because we're still sort of coming to grips with presenting the 'Dream Into It' album," he said. "But I just know when we do face that moment, I think it's going to be a lot of fun to see where we go, because this has been very exhilarating, and it's been a positive experience, and all that is going to end up playing into the next thing we do. It's just going to power the next thing. One day I'll pick up my guitar and I'll start singing, and I'll get a new feeling, and that'll be the beginning of the next record. That's what happens – suddenly, something about your voice connects to what you're doing and you get this [feeling] — 'Ooh, ooh. That's good.' And once you got that, you hold onto it and you work it, and then you get together with your mate and you work it small, and then eventually with a producer. It's really exciting. It's part of the dream — it's part of dreaming into it. Something will happen — something always happens in my life that will stir the thoughts. In the old days, we used to try and speed life up so that experiences happen so you have things to write about, but we've lived a long time now, so there's a lot to mine."

Idol's ninth album, "Dream Into It", was released via BMG on April 25. A two-part concept album about the singer's life, the record features Idol and Stevens backed by Josh Freese (NINE INCH NAILS, FOO FIGHTERS) on drums and Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION, AC/DC) on bass and includes guest vocal performances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart (THE KILLS, THE DEAD WEATHER).

For 46 years, Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock and roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with GENERATION X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock and roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both "The Roadside" EP in 2021 and "The Cage" EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike, in the lead-up to the 2025 release of his critically acclaimed first new full-length LP in over a decade, "Dream Into It". In 2023 Idol cemented his name among Hollywood legends with a star on the Walk Of Fame, plus Idol received his first Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination earlier this year.

Photo credit: David Raccuglia