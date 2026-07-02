BILLY MORRISON Teams With THE OFFSPRING's DEXTER HOLLAND For New Single And Video 'Never Gonna Change'

Billy Morrison has teamed with Dexter Holland for "Never Gonna Change", a fiery pop punk anthem that merges raging guitars and a prison-break pace with the unmistakable vocals of THE OFFSPRING lead singer. This unstoppably catchy anthem of alienation and rebellion is the latest single from the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter's album "Hollow", due out August 7 via TLG | ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. Watch the Mike Savage-directed lyric video below.

"Never Gonna Change" paints a picture of a dysfunctional home life and the feeling of eternal youth — live for the moment, party hard, regret nothing…the battle cry of every generation.

"'Never Gonna Change' is one of those perfect pop punk slices of rebellion that hopefully spans a couple of generational gaps," says Morrison. "Teenagers will always feel the same — misunderstood — and Dexter has been one of the most vital voices of teenage angst and rebellion since THE OFFSPRING hit the world running in 1984. So when I finished writing this track with Los Angeles-based songwriter Jacob Bunton, it was clear we wanted Dexter to be the voice of the track. Dexter and I recently performed together in ROYAL MACHINES [Morrison's side project], so I dropped him a text and he loved the idea. Thanks to the miracle of modern technology, he was able to record his tracks in the middle of an OFFSPRING tour, and Barry Pointer mixed it all into the killer track we have here."

Says Dexter Holland: "Billy Morrison has a great track record and is a good guy so when he sent me 'Never Gonna Change' for a collab, it was an immediate 'I'm in.' The song is just the right amount of angst, rebellion and fun. A summer banger if you ask me."

The video for "Never Gonna Change" is an eye-catching visual treat.

"The days of a black screen with white text for a lyric video are way behind us, and Mike Savage is creating killer, story-driven lyric videos which fit this track perfectly," says Morrison. "It's an easy, fun way to put some appropriate visuals to the song and get the lyrics out there. Mike did a great job on this one."

"Never Gonna Change" is the third single from "Hollow", following the album's first release, "Becoming" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK and Grammy Award winner Nuno Bettencourt of EXTREME). The track peaked at No. 19 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and marked Morrison's third Top 20 rock track overall. Erna delivers an impassioned and raspy vocal performance on this song about transforming one's life from darkness to light and Bettencourt rises to the occasion, ripping pure hellfire on his guest solo.

Morrison then hit hard with the sonically explosive and lyrically gripping single "Hollow", along with an artful and eye-popping lyric video that traces Morrison's previously unhinged life.

Throughout an illustrious career, Morrison has played live in front of millions of fans, collaborated with every A-list rockstar under the sun (even notching a No. 1 single with the late Ozzy Osbourne),sold his paintings in galleries on multiple continents, and logged hundreds of hours on-air as a radio host for SiriusXM. And yet — some folks wonder, "Who the F%@K is Billy Morrison?" Which is the title of a new short film that answers the question. Directed and edited by Mike Savage, it tells his story through punchy editing, candid footage, and new interviews with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES, Al Jourgensen of MINISTRY, B-Real of CYPRESS HILL, Nuno Bettencourt of EXTREME, mixer/engineer/producer Barry Pointer, and Morrison himself. Watch the six-minute documentary below.

Two years ago, Morrison released "The Morrison Project" via TLG | ZOID distributed by Virgin Music Group. It marked his third solo album (and first since 2015) and produced the No. 1 Active Rock Song (Mediabase) in America: "Crack Cocaine" featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists. A deluxe edition of the album followed in 2025 and bonus track "Gods Of Rock And Roll (Orchestral)" — another seismic collaboration with Osbourne and Stevens — landed in the Active Rock Top Ten (Mediabase).

"Hollow" will follow the success of "The Morrison Project" format with 12 songs, half sung by Morrison and half sung by a handful of Morrison's friends. Guests include Dexter Holland, Marilyn Manson, Chuck D, B Real, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, DMC, and the above-mentioned Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt, among others. "Forgive Me", "The Tailor", "No Suspects", "Another Day", "Leave No Trace" and "Becoming" are among the song titles.

Photos by Jane Stuart (Billy Morrison) and Federica Burrelli (Dexter Holland) (courtesy of SRO PR)