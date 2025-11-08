BILLY SHEEHAN Still Loves Touring: 'I Live To Play Live, And I Play Live To Live'

In a new interview with Andertons Music Co, legendary bassist Billy Sheehan, who turned 72 this past March, spoke about his continued love for touring and performing live. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I live to play live, and I play live to live. That's gotta be my next tattoo. Yeah, that's what I do. I love to play. I mean, I love to play anyway in any capacity, but some guys I like are more studio cats. That's cool. But when you're out on deck and there's a hot, sweaty crowd, and we played going all through Europe and through the U.K., just amazing nights we've had. And then afterwards hanging out with people, seeing old friends, and it's just great. And the buses are comfortable. Usually in Europe, we use a German bus, and they're double deckers, and they run a tight ship. It's clean and safe and wonderful. USA, in a similar way too. It's easy. Going to Japan is a luxury. We get there and they take such wonderful care of us. And so it's pretty cool. But the main thing is that hour and a half, two hours up on stage where you're playing and you're on. And that, for me, is just the most important thing in my world. And everything you've been practicing and everything you've been working, now, well, here it is. This is to demonstrate — all the hours and days and weeks and years you put into it are now on display. And good luck, that it works out."

He continued: "So, yeah, that's a big thing for me. I'm about performing live. And I'm mostly a band guy — I like a band thing, where you've got guys that you know and you're working with and interact with. And you get to know where they're gonna go. Various guitar players I've played with, we get an instinct, similar to how I spoke with the drums. We kind of know where the other guy's going. I know when to pull back and when to push forward. It's an amazing dynamic thing… It's so great."

Sheehan has played with David Lee Roth, MR. BIG, THE WINERY DOGS, TALAS and SONS OF APOLLO. He's also won Guitar Player magazine's "Best Bass Player" poll several times and is in-demand at clinics and as a session player.

Sheehan has played bass on dozens of records and toured all over the world for many decades, with a unique and original style of playing that has been widely celebrated and documented. Starting in his former hometown of Buffalo, New York with the now legendary hard rock trio TALAS, he went on to join former VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth in 1985, along with guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Gregg Bissonette. In 1987, Billy left to start his own band, MR. BIG, and in 2002, he founded NIACIN, a fusion/blues trio that featured drummer Dennis Chambers. More recently, Billy joined DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy and guitarist Richie Kotzen to form THE WINERY DOGS.

Sheehan has changed the way bass guitar is played. He recorded two platinum-selling albums with Roth before setting out on his own. Forming MR. BIG in 1989, the band achieved a Billboard No. 1 single in the U.S. and 14 other countries with "To Be With You" from MR. BIG's second Atlantic Records album release "Lean Into It". While developing his trademark style of playing, he performed over 4,000 live gigs on every continent except Africa and Antarctica.

On January 27, 1999, Billy's handprints and signature were preserved in cement on the Hollywood RockWalk at Guitar Center, an honor reserved for those artists who have made a significant contribution to rock and roll.