BIOHAZARD And ONYX Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour

Reunited classic lineup of BIOHAZARD will team up with the American hip-hop group ONYX for a North American tour this fall. Additional support on the "Divided We Fall" trek will come from BAYWAY and SWOLLEN TEETH.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, July 10 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "JUDGMENT" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Divided We Fall" tour dates:

Oct. 3 - Preserving - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 3-5 - Furnace Fest 2025 - Princeton, AL

Oct. 4 - Hi Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 5 - Furnace Fest - Birmingham, AL

Oct. 7 - Ferris Wheeler’s - Dallas, TX

Oct. 8 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Oct. 10 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 11 - Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 12 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 13 - UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Oct. 15 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 16 - Gothic - Denver, CO

Oct. 18 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS

Oct. 19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 21 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

Oct. 22 - Majestic Theater - Madison, WI

Oct. 23 - Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

Oct. 25 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC

Oct. 26 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

Oct. 28 - Warsaw -Brooklyn, NY

Oct. 29 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

Oct. 31 - Archer Music Hall - Allentown, PA

Nov. 1 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Nov. 2 - Toad's - New Haven, CT

BIOHAZARD was joined by ONYX on stage on February 23 at the Academy in Dublin, Ireland to perform the 1993 ONYX song "Slam".

"Slam" was originally released in May 1993 as the second single from ONYX's debut album, "Bacdafucup". An official remix, "Slam (Bionyx Remix)", was a collaboration with BIOHAZARD and was made available as a maxi-single titled "Slam: The Alternatives" in June 1993.

BIOHAZARD and ONYX also worked together on the song "Judgment Night" for the soundtrack to the 1993 film of the same name.

Last month, the reunited classic lineup of BIOHAZARD released its first new music in over a decade in the form of a new song called "Forsaken". The track, which was premiered during BIOHAZARD's recent European headlining tour, offers a first taste of the band's upcoming album. Honoring their old-school roots while pushing forward, "Forsaken" arrived with an energetic live video directed by guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei, filmed on tour in March 2025 as the band debuted the song to packed crowds across Europe.

BIOHAZARD bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld commented on the new single: "We shot this video in Amsterdam, at Melkweg, an iconic venue where BIOHAZARD first made our bones in Europe back in the late '80s and ‘90s. It's really organic, and a little sample of the energy of our first new album in fifteen years, performed in a live setting. Make sure you're strapped in and prepare for some real mayhem when our new album drops!"

In December 2024, BIOHAZARD entered Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey to begin recording its new LP, due later in the year via Frontiers Label Group's new imprint BLKIIBLK.

BIOHAZARD, renowned for their aggressive style and socially conscious lyrics, has been a seminal force in the hardcore and metal scenes since their formation in the late 1980s. Their unique blend of hardcore punk, heavy metal, and hip-hop elements has garnered them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. BIOHAZARD's signing with BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in their illustrious career, promising exciting new music and projects.

"What started as three reunion shows of the OG lineup turned into three unstoppable years of kicking ass on stage night after night! Now we're back with a new record that hits with all the classic BIOHAZARD energy, louder and harder than ever," commented Graziadei.

Musical pioneers in every sense of the word, BIOHAZARD were one of the first bands to seamlessly blend hardcore, heavy metal, punk, and hip hop into an intoxicating genre all their own. After more than a decade away, the Brooklyn, New York band's OG lineup reunited in 2023 to both fan fervor and critical acclaim, headlining the opening night of the legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest for their first show back. Ghost Cult magazine said they "explosively unleashed their fury with fortitude and force" with "a superhuman set and an awe-inspiring show."

The band followed with two sold-out hometown shows in New York City, a late-summer festival run in Europe, and a fall direct support slot with MEGADETH across North America. That was just the start. They returned to Europe in 2024 for the early summer festival season and made their triumphant return to South America in spring, then returned home to blow out America's exploding festival circuit.

In late November, BIOHAZARD guitarist Bobby Hambel confirmed to The Brooklyn Blast Furnace podcast that he and his bandmates would enter the studio "in a couple of weeks" to begin recording their long-awaited new album.

"After playing together — what is it? — fucking year and a half, I think we're ready to lay it down, to start puking out some more fucking stuff," Bobby said. "It's happening, too. It's heavy shit, too.

"A lot of people say — they give their opinions on what they think we should do," he continued. "And they're always asking questions like, 'Is it gonna be like this album or that album?', and I can't really answer any of that. I just can answer it's coming from the same place it always came from, and I think everybody's on point. Everybody wants it. So I think it's time. We've got a lot of shit to say."

In October, BIOHAZARD drummer Danny Schuler told Pod Scum about the group's songwriting process: "It's really all over the place in BIOHAZARD. Sometimes one guy brings in a couple of songs and we kind of go with that. Sometimes somebody has an idea and we're all together in the jam room and we kind of all work through it together. It kind of happens a lot of different ways, but all four guys are very creative, some more than others, but everybody creates and brings in stuff. So there's no one writer in BIOHAZARD. There's never really been. But we all write. And now we're getting ready to record a new record and we have so much new stuff. And it's been really cool lately — a very creative environment lately to be around with everybody writing new stuff and getting psyched for a new album. It's cool right now."

Asked why he thinks right now is the best time for a new BIOHAZARD album, Danny said: "Well, I don't know if right now is the best time. I don't think in terms of, like, 'Oh, well, let's do an album out now because now's the best time.' I don't know that stuff. I don't know when's a good time to do a record. I just know when I feel inspired and I know when I'm coming up with stuff that I feel is real strong and meaningful, and lately it's been a good time for that kind of creative process. So, for me, when the ideas are flowing and everything feels real natural, real strong, that's a good time to do a record. Business-wise, I don't know when's a good time to do a record. I'm not a businessman, in that regard with the music business."

Evan discussed BIOHAZARD's plans for new music in April 2024 in an interview with El Planeta Del Rock. At the time, he said: "We're working on our process on a couple of really cool songs, and when something is special enough and we are excited about it, I imagine we'll release a single before release an album, but there's a full-length album in the works. That's the mission… We wanna go into the studio and really lock ourselves down, like we used to do in the '90s, and spend some time really [making a strong album]. For us, it's not about one song, one song. Making an album is still something that we care about."

He continued: "I know it's not the popular [way of doing things]. How many people buy new albums by artists and listen to the whole album from beginning to end? Young people don't really ingest music like that so much. But BIOHAZARD is about authenticity. We do what we do, and we're gonna make the best album we can make."

In 2022, Graziadei said in an interview that there had been "talk" about putting BIOHAZARD back together.

The group, which is acknowledged as one of the earliest outfits to fuse hardcore punk and heavy metal with elements of hip-hop, had been out of the public eye since Scott Roberts left the band more than nine years ago.

Roberts, who played guitar on BIOHAZARD's 2005 album "Means To An End", rejoined the group in June 2011 as the replacement for Seinfeld. Scott fronted BIOHAZARD for nearly five years before exiting the band in February 2016.

Photo credit: Istvan Bruggen