BIOHAZARD's EVAN SEINFELD Says His New Solo Project Will 'Release Something In 2027': 'You Can Expect A Lot Of Collaborations'

In an interview with Bulgarian journalist Elena Rosberg, Evan Seinfeld — founding member, frontman and bassist of the hardcore/metal powerhouse BIOHAZARD — revealed that he is working on a "trap metal" solo project, with plans to release new music next year. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "On a personal note, I'm working on a new music project that's really about my lifestyle, about transformation, about constant transformation. And I'm not ready to make announcement about this, but I have something coming. [It's] another completely separate musical project. A little different genre."

Elaborating on the musical direction of his solo material, Evan said: "To give you a little teaser... I don't know what to call [the style of music] exactly. I mean, nobody knew what to call BIOHAZARD. We thought we were a hardcore band, but all the hardcore bands said, 'Nah, man, you guys are metal.' And all the metal bands [were] saying, 'No, no, you guys are hardcore.' And then everybody's saying, 'For some reason you guys are, like, rapping, and we don't even know what to say, but we like it.'

"My new project is kind of... It'll have electronic elements, but it's still really hard, so it's kind of like trap metal, if you wish, with a hardcore attitude," he explained. "I will release something in '27."

Asked if the solo project will feature any "collaborations with known musicians", Evan said: "On my solo project, I have nothing to announce, but I am looking [to have] collaborations, for sure. You can expect a lot of collaborations with my new project."

After living in Los Angeles for a long time, Seinfeld moved to Tulum, Mexico in 2021. Seinfeld later founded Mantorship, a men's support platform designed to help others "connect with their truth and purpose". Drawing from his experiences in recovery programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, he developed group discussions centered on vulnerability and self-acceptance, concepts often missing in male culture.

BIOHAZARD first studio album in over a decade, "Divided We Fall", came out last October via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

Evan recently launched a fitness app called Full Metal Fitness. Members of Full Metal Fitness receive a state-of-the-art app including a workout program custom-tailored to your goals; an easy-to-follow meal plan to help you achieve your optimal results, not only for fitness but for longevity; a weekly Full Metal accountability video call led by Evan with all of the members who are training together virtually; and a one-on-one video coaching with Evan in the platinum and diamond memberships.