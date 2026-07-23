TESTAMENT Partners With KnuckleBonz360 For First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Experience

KnuckleBonz has announced an official collaboration with TESTAMENT to bring the iconic Bay Area thrash metal institution into KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience, a first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform launching summer 2026.

"TESTAMENT is very excited to be a part of a new experience for fans to connect directly with the band," says Chuck Billy, frontman of TESTAMENT. "KnuckleBonz360 is gonna blow some minds with what is available in this digital world."

KnuckleBonz360 is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic imagery of great bands and artists. With more than 20 band worlds launching in 2026, KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, explore and see album art come to life.

"TESTAMENT has been one of the defining forces in thrash metal for over four decades and building the TESTAMENT world inside KnuckleBonz360 means every fan around the globe now has a place to gather and live inside original thrash," says Tony Simerman, CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. He adds, "Chuck and the band understand exactly what this platform can be for fans, and that energy is going to come through in every corner of the experience."

The Testament Experience in KnuckleBonz360 is developed by a team of incredibly talented artists, engineers and enthusiastic music superfans. The creators are also fans! TESTAMENT fans worldwide can come together in KnuckleBonz360 to celebrate the band. Fans will enter the Testament Experience and explore the world of one of the most powerful and enduring bands in metal history, from the raw aggression of the Bay Area's earliest thrash scene to the iconic skull imagery, scorching riffs, and Chuck's unmistakable vocal force that have driven TESTAMENT for over 40 years.

The Testament Experience in KnuckleBonz360 will feature digital collectibles, physical collectibles and merch that ships worldwide. This multi-player world allows TESTAMENT fans to connect and explore together. The experience launches summer 2026.

Join the KnuckleBonz360 waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is a music merchandising and immersive digital experience company dedicated to the music superfan. Founded in 2003, KnuckleBonz has spent over two decades creating high-end collectibles and content focusing on music, art, and collector culture. With the launch of KnuckleBonz360, the company continues its mission to deliver next-level experiences and merchandise for the fans who live and breathe music.