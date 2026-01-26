BLACK CROWES Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'Profane Prophecy' Music Video

THE BLACK CROWES have shared behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music video for the song "Profane Prophecy". In the original clip, which can also be seen below, THE BLACK CROWES have conjured seven devils (representing each deadly sin) to wreak havoc on this little fairytale world of stark morality and harsh retribution. In creating this world, they leaned into uncanniness with hyper-unrealistic theatrical set pieces and life-size dioramas.

"Profane Prophecy" is taken from THE BLACK CROWES' new studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", which is due out March 13 via Silver Arrow Records. Produced by Jay Joyce, the LP pushes THE BLACK CROWES' iconic blend of blues, soul and rock into electrifying new terrain. With a career spanning four decades, the band's upcoming release stands as a towering testament to their enduring artistic fire and significance in rock and roll.

"We made this record in eight to ten days," says THE BLACK CROWES singer Chris Robinson. "Bringing the high and inspiration from 'Happiness Bastards' into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. [THE BLACK CROWES guitarist] Rich [Robinson] brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best shit he's ever done."

Rich adds: "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

"A Pound Of Feathers" marks a bold creative evolution — marrying the rugged swagger of their early classics with fresh perspectives and dynamic, hard-hitting rhythmic textures. Recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce and curated with visionary energy and deep musical empathy, the record showcases a fearless band operating at the height of their powers.

Drawing from a legacy of emotive songwriting, formidable musicianship, and true rock 'n' roll grit, the project — solely written by the brothers — moves effortlessly between the weightless beauty of "A Pound Of Feathers" and the heavy truth of "a pound of lead," infusing all 11 tracks with an ambivalent depth and honest purity.

"Profane Prophecy" sets the trajectory for the whole album, packing the track with cheeky, fun and funky lyricism only Chris and Rich could bring to life, while the cynical slow-burning "Pharmacy Chronicles" sings of reckoning rather than retreat, urging people to face their vices, as freedom comes with recognition.

Affirming THE BLACK CROWES as one of today's most compelling and influential rock bands ever, "A Pound Of Feathers" follows their critically acclaimed 2024 effort "Happiness Bastards" — which was nominated for "Best Rock Album" at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"A Pound Of Feathers" track listing:

01. Profane Prophecy

02. Cruel Streak

03. Pharmacy Chronicles

04. Do The Parasite!

05. High And Lonesome

06. Queen Of The B-Sides

07. It's Like That

08. Blood Red Regrets

09. You Call This A Good Time

10. Eros Blues

11. Doomsday Doggerel