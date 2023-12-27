BLACK FLAG Announces 2024 Leg Of 'My War' North American Tour

BLACK FLAG has announced the 2024 leg of its "My War" tour. The trek will see the legendary punk rock band perform all of its influential 1984 album "My War" as a first set, and then a second set that draws mostly from the "Nervous Breakdown" through "Damaged" records.

BLACK FLAG formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, and made music from 1978 until the mid-1980s with several singers, including Keith Morris, Ron Reyes, Dez Cadena and Henry Rollins. BLACK FLAG has been called the first American hardcore band.

BLACK FLAG's 2024 lineup consists of founding guitarist Greg Ginn, singer Mike Vallely, who first appeared with the band as a guest in 2003 and became BLACK FLAG's fifth vocalist in 2014, and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley (both from Seattle band DARKHORSE RISING).

BLACK FLAG tour dates:

Dec. 29 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Dec. 30 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 01 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Jan. 02 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Jan. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Jan. 05 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Jan. 06 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Vets Hall

Jan. 07 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewing Co

Jan. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Jan. 11 - Hesperia, CA @ Wheelhouse

Jan. 12 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

Jan. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Jan. 14 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Jan. 17 - Sparks, NV @ Ranch House

Jan. 18 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

Jan. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

Jan. 20 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Jan. 21 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

Mar. 07 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

Mar. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joes

Mar. 09 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Mar. 10 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast

Mar. 12 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Mar. 14 - McHenry, IL @ The Vixen

Mar. 15 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Mar. 16 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Mar. 18 - Des Moines, IA @ XBK

Mar. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Mar. 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

Mar. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 22 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

Mar. 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Mar. 24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It

In 2013, Ginn sued his former BLACK FLAG bandmates Keith Morris, Dez Cadena, Chuck Dukowski and Bill Stevenson for touring as FLAG, which he claimed constituted a violation of trademarks to the name and logo. According to Hollywood Reporter, Ginn claimed that use of the band's logo, consisting of four uneven black bars simulating a waving flag, was an infringement and that FLAG was "a colorable imitation" that was "likely to cause confusion, mistake or deception among consumers." In April 2014, the parties informed the court of a settlement. "FLAG gets to be FLAG, and BLACK FLAG as it is presently known continues to be BLACK FLAG," attorney Evan Cohen, who represented Ginn, told Billboard.