BLACK FLAG Announces 2024 Leg Of 'My War' North American Tour

BLACK FLAG Announces 2024 Leg Of 'My War' North American TourDecember 27, 2023
BLACK FLAG has announced the 2024 leg of its "My War" tour. The trek will see the legendary punk rock band perform all of its influential 1984 album "My War" as a first set, and then a second set that draws mostly from the "Nervous Breakdown" through "Damaged" records.
BLACK FLAG formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, and made music from 1978 until the mid-1980s with several singers, including Keith Morris, Ron Reyes, Dez Cadena and Henry Rollins. BLACK FLAG has been called the first American hardcore band.
BLACK FLAG's 2024 lineup consists of founding guitarist Greg Ginn, singer Mike Vallely, who first appeared with the band as a guest in 2003 and became BLACK FLAG's fifth vocalist in 2014, and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley (both from Seattle band DARKHORSE RISING).
BLACK FLAG tour dates:
Dec. 29 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Dec. 30 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
Jan. 01 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
Jan. 02 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
Jan. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Jan. 05 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
Jan. 06 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Vets Hall
Jan. 07 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewing Co
Jan. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Jan. 11 - Hesperia, CA @ Wheelhouse
Jan. 12 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
Jan. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
Jan. 14 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
Jan. 17 - Sparks, NV @ Ranch House
Jan. 18 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren
Jan. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
Jan. 20 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Jan. 21 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
Mar. 07 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
Mar. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joes
Mar. 09 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
Mar. 10 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast
Mar. 12 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
Mar. 14 - McHenry, IL @ The Vixen
Mar. 15 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Mar. 16 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Mar. 18 - Des Moines, IA @ XBK
Mar. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Mar. 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
Mar. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
Mar. 22 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's
Mar. 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Mar. 24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It
In 2013, Ginn sued his former BLACK FLAG bandmates Keith Morris, Dez Cadena, Chuck Dukowski and Bill Stevenson for touring as FLAG, which he claimed constituted a violation of trademarks to the name and logo. According to Hollywood Reporter, Ginn claimed that use of the band's logo, consisting of four uneven black bars simulating a waving flag, was an infringement and that FLAG was "a colorable imitation" that was "likely to cause confusion, mistake or deception among consumers." In April 2014, the parties informed the court of a settlement. "FLAG gets to be FLAG, and BLACK FLAG as it is presently known continues to be BLACK FLAG," attorney Evan Cohen, who represented Ginn, told Billboard.
