BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces 2026 North American Tour With ZAKK SABBATH

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has announced 2026 North American tour. Notably, the band's frontman Zakk Wylde, bassist John "JD" DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb will be doing double duty on the trek, as support on the tour will come from their BLACK SABBATH tribute project ZAKK SABBATH. DARK CHAPEL, the riff-heavy powerhouse fronted by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist Dario Lorina, is the opener for all of the dates.

The tour will launch on February 27 in San Antonio, Texas and will wrap up on April 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A short four-date leg of Southeastern dates will follow in May, concluding on May 14 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 14.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY 2026 tour dates:

Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

Feb. 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

Mar. 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

Mar. 03 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District *

Mar. 04 - North Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City *

Mar. 06 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

Mar. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *

Mar. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

Mar. 12 - Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California *

Mar. 13 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *

Mar. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

Mar. 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater *

Mar. 19 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre *

Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall *

Mar. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

Mar. 25 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino *

Mar. 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Mar. 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

Mar. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Mar. 31 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

Apr. 02 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

Apr. 03 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater *

Apr. 04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Apr. 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Apr. 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

Apr. 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

Apr. 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

May 10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

May 12 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center *

May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

* With ZAKK SABBATH and DARK CHAPEL

Last month, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY released a new single, "Broken And Blind", via MNRK Heavy / Spinefarm. This was the band's third single release, preceded by "Lord Humungus" (February 2025) and "The Gallows" (September 2024),leading up to the much-anticipated new BLACK LABEL SOCIETY album scheduled for early 2026. "Broken And Blind" is available across all major digital streaming platforms, and the official music video directed by longtime collaborator Justin Reich can be seen on Youtube.

In a recent interview with Rock Feed, Zakk spoke about the possibility of more music from BLACK LABEL SOCIETY after the release of "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus". He said: "With the format, where it's at now, usually you'd make a record — everybody would — it's just, like, you make an album, then you do a big campaign behind it, and then you tour behind and album. And then you do it again.

"I remember we started recording a new album, like, two years ago, just tracking a whole bunch of stuff … over at [Zakk's home studio] Black Vatican. It was when JD [bassist John DeServio] and Jeffrey [drummer Jeff Fabb] came out and [guitarist] Dario [Lorina], and then we were tracking new stuff, and that was two over two years ago now. And 'Gallows' was a new thing and I think 'Lord Humungus' was a new thing, and then we got some other ones. We just got done doing a new video for another one called 'Broken And Blind'. So I guess that'll be the next one. But there'll probably be maybe six tunes and videos before the album even comes out, which I don't mind, 'cause this way people get a chance to digest the record before we're gonna tour. But probably in 2026 we'll be touring, doing BLACK LABEL, while, obviously, the PANTERA celebration just takes a rest for a while," he added, referencing his involvement in the reformed PANTERA, which has been on the road for much of the past three years. "I think we have some [PANTERA] shows with METALLICA scheduled for Europe nine months from now. So, I guess they made a commitment to that, so we'll knock that out, and that'll, that'll be a great time."

Zakk previously talked about the possibility of new BLACK LABEL SOCIETY music this past May in an interview with Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM. He said at the time: "Well, it's a weird thing, because nowadays, just the way… 'Cause back in the day, it would be, like, you'd make a record… I mean, even back with Ozzy [Osbourne], back in '88 when I first started with the Boss, you would make the album, then you do some videos and then you release the album and then there's this big tour campaign and the whole nine yards. And nowadays, we could just keep putting singles out and videos and then put the album out eventually. So we're already two [singles] deep right now between 'The Gallows' and 'Lord Humungus'. And then in between all the PANTERA celebration stuff, when I get back home, we're in the Vatican and we're tracking new songs. 'Cause 'Lord Humungus' and 'The Gallows', those were all recent songs. So, yeah, we just track 'em and then we box 'em up and then ship 'em out and they're good to go. So in between, by the time BLACK LABEL starts touring in 2026 sometime… 'Cause, obviously, I'm committed to, with the fellas, [touring] with the PANTERA celebration. So we're not gonna be doing anything [touring-wise with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY] until 2026. So just keep writing away… And then, when we're good and ready, we go out."

Regarding how he goes about writing music for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Zakk said: "For me, it always starts with the riff. And the riff just inspires you to sing something over it. Actually, most of the time, even when it's the mellow stuff… I mean, whether I'm sitting at the piano, I pick up an acoustic, it's the chord progressions and everything like that. But especially with the heavy stuff, for me it's usually always the riff. And the riff will dictate where the song's going."

Wylde also discussed new BLACK LABEL SOCIETY music in an April 2025 chat with American Musical Supply. He stated at the time: "We did the 'Lord Humungus' video and then we did 'The Gallows'. And I'm actually enjoying this process of doing the album this way where instead of usually you do the album, it's all done, then you make two videos or whatever and then you put them out and then it's kind of run its course — or maybe three videos. Now I think we're just gonna keep pumping out videos and doing singles and things like that until we're ready to tour in 2026 or whatever. Because everything's right now is dedicated to the PANTERA celebration. So we're doing that. And then in the spots that are in between there, we're having a blast with the ZAKK SABBATH stuff. And then, sometime in 2026, then it's time for the BLACK LABEL [to hit the road again], so we'll throw that one in high gear."

Asked about how much easier it is for him to record music now that he has a home studio at his disposal, Zakk said: "It's great… Most the time when we would do a record, it's just like there's an implosion of ideas. You write 'em, and then you're done. And then when you get some other ideas and it's time to write another [song], then you come up with this other thing… It's an implosion of ideas, and then you're done… Even with 'The Gallows' and 'Lord Humungus', it was just kinda like I was jamming on 'em in my weight room on my amp. And then I was like, 'Oh, this is a cool riff. I like this thing.' And then just put a melody to it, and then the guys came out and recorded it. And then we just recorded it just then, so it wasn't like it's been sitting around for a while."

When it eventually arrives, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to "Doom Crew Inc.", which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY headlined Zakk's inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, on September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus was co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined more than three and a half decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk has played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar

Photo credit: Justin Reich