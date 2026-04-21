BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces Summer/Fall 2026 Leg Of 'American Crusade' Tour With ZAKK SABBATH And DARK CHAPEL

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will embark on the second leg of the "American Crusade" in August. Notably, the band's frontman Zakk Wylde, bassist John "JD" DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb will once again be doing double duty on the trek, as support on the tour will come from their BLACK SABBATH tribute project ZAKK SABBATH. DARK CHAPEL, the riff-heavy powerhouse fronted by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist Dario Lorina, is once again the opener for all of the dates.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale began on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and will end on Thursday, April 23 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMBLS26" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is continuing to tour in support of its critically praised latest album "Engines Of Demolition", which came out in March via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the four previously released singles, "Name In Blood", "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus", as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is a tribute to the BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist/vocalist's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Tour dates:

Aug. 25 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre (buy tickets)

Aug. 26 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks (buy tickets)

Aug. 31 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (buy tickets)

Sep. 02 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center (buy tickets)

Sep. 04 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sep. 05 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Sep. 09 - N Kansas City, MO - VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City

Sep. 11 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

Sep. 12 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom (buy tickets)

Sep. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion (buy tickets)

Sep. 15 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (buy tickets)

Sep. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outside (buy tickets)

Sep. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe (buy tickets)

Sep. 22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center (buy tickets)

Sep. 24 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt (buy tickets)

Sep. 25 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge - Waite Park Amphitheater (buy tickets)

Sep. 26 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove (buy tickets)

Sep. 29 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center (buy tickets)

Sep. 30 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater (buy tickets)

Oct. 02 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (buy tickets)

In a recent interview with the JJO Discover New Music Podcast, Zakk stated about the five-year gap between his last two albums: "Usually when we're doing a BLACK LABEL album, my wife [and manager] will just say, the fellas are gonna be out here in a month, to the Vatican [Zakk's home studio called the Black Vatican], where we make all the records. So I'm, like, all right, well, I've got a month to start writing riffs and whatever mellow things I think about on the piano or acoustic guitar or whatever. So, you just go out there and you just start digging. And if you get something you're happy with, great. But if you don't, no big deal; you write some more tomorrow. That's always been the mindset. And then we usually record it — 'cause we don't demo [anything beforehand]… I'll just write in one sitting. It's just, like, here's the beginning, like 'Stillborn' or 'Suicide Messiah', any of that stuff. It's, here's the beginning, the middle, and here's the end, and then we're done. Next song."

Zakk continued, referencing the fact that he has spent the last three and a half years touring with the reformed PANTERA: "For ['Engines Of Demolition'], it was just, like, there was an implosion of ideas in 2022, and then we started the PANTERA celebration. And we did a year of that, rolling with the fellas. Then we came home, then we did another year of PANTERA celebration. Then I noodled on some more riffs and some piano stuff. And then after that we went out again for another year and a half. So, total, it's been, basically, four years of PANTERA in a blink of an eye. And I was just, like, there's no sense of putting a BLACK LABEL album out if you can't support it. We're all in. I'm doing the PANTERA celebrations, so it's just, like, it doesn't bother [me]. It'll just give me more time to keep writing songs. So it's all good. And now here we are four years later and now the album's [ready to come] out. So it's just, like, it's all good."

Wylde also talked about the importance of spontaneity when it comes to the songwriting and recording process and not overthinking everything.

"It's kind of a weird thing, 'cause if you're sitting on [a piece of music for a long time], then you constantly wanna be changing it and you'll never think it's good enough: 'I gotta change this.' I think if you ask anybody who's writing in a band or writing songs, you instinctually know it's cool. It came out good. Like when we did [Ozzy Osbourne's] 'No More Tears' or 'Mama I'm Coming Home' or 'Miracle Man' or whatever, when it was done, we were, like, 'All right. It came out all right.' So, we're done with this one. But I could see — I think if you ask all bands or whether you're asking Elton John or Billy Joel, them sitting behind a piano whenever they wrote any songs, 'cause if it's sitting there for 10 years, it might not even make the cut anyway, 'cause you're on to newer things. Because I think you ask anybody, the last thing you wrote is usually what you're most excited about. 'Cause it's fresh and it's new, whereas the other stuff, if it's older… I mean, I still have a blast playing 'Stillborn' or 'Suicide Messiah' or anything like that. Or like when I was playing with Ozz, every time we played 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' or something, it felt just as great as when we first recorded it. So, yeah, I think a good song's gonna be a good song."

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar

Photo credit: Justin H. Reich