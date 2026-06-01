ALICE COOPER Announces Special Guest Hosts For October 2026 U.K. Book Tour

Alice Cooper has announced special guest hosts who will join him on stage for each date of his intimate "Devil On My Shoulder" U.K. book tour this October.

Building on over sixty years of rock folklore, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee will be joined in conversation by three distinct voices from the worlds of rock, radio and music journalism — each bringing their own unique connection to one of music's most extraordinary lives.

The tour launches on Sunday, October 11, following the publication of "Devil On My Shoulder" by Ebury Spotlight on October 8. Each evening will feature Alice in conversation with a special guest, followed by an audience question-and-answer session, offering fans a rare glimpse behind the greasepaint and guillotines.

Arthur Brown

Tuesday, October 13 - London Palladium

Wednesday, October 14 - Brighton Dome

Saturday, October 17 - Stockton Globe

Tuesday October 20 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Rock legend and fellow theatrical pioneer Arthur Brown will join Alice for four dates on the tour. The God of Hellfire himself — whose 1968 classic "Fire" remains one of rock's most incendiary moments — needs no introduction to Alice Cooper fans. As two of the most visually arresting and dramatically ambitious performers in rock history, their conversation is a meeting of genuinely kindred spirits: two artists who built empires of spectacle and theatricality at a time when rock 'n' roll was only just learning to look the part.

Arthur Brown said: "In an age of increasingly visual and theatrical live performance, Alice Cooper feels more relevant than ever - a true pioneer. There are few artists more important to witness and learn from. I'm thrilled and honored to be moderating this conversation."

Claire Sturgess

Sunday, October 11 - Cardiff New Theatre

Monday, October 12 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday, October 16 - Manchester Opera House

Absolute Radio and Greatest Hits Radio presenter Claire Sturgess will host three dates, opening the tour in Cardiff, then Cambridge and Manchester. One of the U.K.'s most accomplished and best loved broadcasters, Sturgess has spent her career championing classic rock and bringing its stories to new audiences. Her deep knowledge and fan enthusiasm make her the ideal guide for an evening in the company of the Godfather of Shock Rock.

"I first met Alice at the start of my radio career in the early '90s in Phoenix, Arizona," she says, "I was completely in awe and can hardly remember what we talked about as the whole thing passed by in a blur. So I'm genuinely thrilled to be spending more time with him here in the U.K. to talk about his new autobiography…. And maybe finally uncover the truth behind some of those legendary stories!"

Billy Sloan

Monday, October 19 – Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Veteran music journalist Billy Sloan will host in his hometown of Glasgow on Monday, October 19. One of Scotland's most respected voices on rock and popular music, Sloan brings decades of knowledge and an interviewer's instinct for the story behind the story. And he knows Alice's deep connection to the city.

"I've interviewed Alice maybe a dozen times," he says, "The first time I saw him was at Greens Playhouse, November 10, 1972 — the gig has gone into Scottish rock folklore as one of the most amazing shows we've ever seen in Glasgow. He came into Britain, played one night and flew back again and Mary Whitehouse tried to get him banned for corrupting the youth of the nation. There were questions being asked in the Houses of Parliament. We'd never seen anything like it before, the street scene like a New York lane, the snake, a knife fight. Then he was taken to gallows and hung by the neck! I still have the ticket stub and it was 90p. I've been a fan ever since."

"Devil On My Shoulder" U.K. book tour dates:

October 11 - Cardiff New Theatre (Host: Claire Sturgess)

October 12 - Cambridge Corn Exchange (Host: Claire Sturgess)

October 13 - London Palladium (Host: Arthur Brown)

October 14 - Brighton Dome (Host: Arthur Brown)

October 16 - Manchester Opera House (Host: Claire Sturgess)

October 17 - Stockton Globe (Host: Arthur Brown)

October 19 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre (Host: Billy Sloan)

October 20 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall (Host: Arthur Brown)

There are two seemingly irreconcilable Alice Coopers — the murderous, morally corrupt theatrical character who threatened the moral fibre of the western world… and the man who plays him, a sober pastor's son who has been happily married for 50 years. Along the way, the two became schizophrenically intertwined. And in a haze of pioneering rock and roll, alcohol, drugs, iconic songs and wild gigs, guillotines, slaughtered chickens, legendary friends, rumors, snakes, Ouija boards, surrealism, house fires and car crashes — they nearly killed each other.

Cooper says: "Alice is still on tour around the world today, a proper senile delinquent playing hundreds of gigs every year, while I myself am reformed. And with the benefit of hindsight and a certain maturity, I'd like to describe our journey to Hell and back together, because it's not only rock stars who can lose their way."

In the Sixties and early Seventies, Alice Cooper was simply a rock group, but as their lead singer, Vincent Damon Furnier, developed his modern-day Grand Guignol character, Alice Cooper became his stage name. Then, on a wave of global success, he legally changed it to his own.

Cooper says: "I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character's reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was. The mild-mannered, all-American boy I'd once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself."

With a career spanning six decades, Alice's story features witty, intimate anecdotes featuring Salvador Dalí, Bob Hope, John Lennon, Groucho Marx, Vincent Price, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn, Bette Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Gerald Ford, Andy Warhol, Tiger Woods, to name a few, but he's also an acute observer of dysfunction and despair, wildness and criminality, urges and addictions, transgressions and human goodness. And so he tells his story from both perspectives: angel on one shoulder, devil on the other.

Cooper says: "Me and Alice were getting creative with the truth long before the age of 'fake news'. Now, after over thirty records and sixty-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it's time to sort the truth from the rumors and lies."

"Devil On My Shoulder" is the definitive memoir from one of the most iconic music artists of our generation.

No stranger to doing things his own way, Alice Cooper has cast a long shadow over rock music with an unrivaled live show and timeless anthems like "School's Out", "No Mr. Nice Guy" and "Poison". Selling over 50 million albums worldwide, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2003, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted him as part of its class of 2011. Boasting one of the most influential catalogues in history, Rolling Stone cited 1971's platinum-certified "Love It To Death" among the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time", while other platinum releases spanned the seminal "Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972),the Billboard 200 No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973),"Welcome To My Nightmare" (1975) and "Trash" (1989),to name a few. The latter even graced Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums Of All Time."

He's so embedded in generations of popular culture that he not only made a cult-classic appearance in "Wayne's World" during 1992, but he also starred alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC's 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" — and also memorably appeared on both "The Muppets" and "That 70s Show!" as well as in Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" film. Beyond hundreds of syncs, everyone from Etta James, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEGADETH and THE FLAMING LIPS has covered his tunes. THE BEASTIE BOYS, DISTURBED, and countless others have sampled him. His collaborators have notably included the late Vincent Price, AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES and Jon Bon Jovi, to name just a few. Plus, he co-founded HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES alongside AEROSMITH's Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. Most recently, 2025's "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" reunited the surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band to widespread critical acclaim. After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee continues ever onwards into rock n roll folklore.