BLACK SABBATH Awarded Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham

The founding members of BLACK SABBATH were awarded the Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham at a ceremony in the Council House on Saturday, June 28.

At the ceremony, the original band members Terence "Geezer" Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward were presented with their Freedom Of The City scrolls and medals by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal.

The Freedom Of The City honor is the one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country and recognizes people's exceptional service to the city.

This honor recognizes BLACK SABBATH's significance to the cultural and musical identity of Birmingham, their strong association with the city and continued influence as pioneers of heavy metal in both Birmingham and beyond.

As part of the Freedom Of The City, each band member received the title of Honorary Freeman and an engraving of their names on the Freedom Of The City marble board was also unveiled at the ceremony.

The scrolls were produced by local company Hilton Studios and the medals were produced by Jewellery Quarter-based business Fattorini.

The medal design was created by competition winner Toby Williams, a student studying in the School Of Jewellery at Birmingham City University.

Toby's winning design was inspired by the themes of industry and community, reflecting the people of Birmingham.

BLACK SABBATH formed in Aston in 1968, going on to create eight albums and selling over 75 million albums worldwide. They are considered pioneers of the heavy metal genre and are one of the most commercially successful heavy metal bands.

They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Speaking on receipt of the award, Butler said: "This is a great working-class city, and we’re all working class, from Aston. We weren't given a chance when we started out, but Birmingham has always been behind us. People used to make fun of our accents, but we're all proud Birmingham people and we love this city. It's one of the greatest cities ever, it's given the world so much and we're proud to be here."

Iommi added: "It's a great thing to receive. Birmingham is our home, and we love what Birmingham has done for us. We've got the bridge and the bench, things like that. We're very grateful."

Osbourne said: "I first put an advert in a music store in town. If these guys hadn't come to my door, I wouldn't be sitting here now. It seems to have flown by so quickly. It's amazing. I think about my dad, who went into debt to buy me a microphone. If only he could be here now. I think he would be very proud. I'm a Brummie and I always will be a Brummie. Birmingham forever!"

Ward added: "It's completely overwhelming. I'm so proud to be an Astonian. That's where I got my attitude. I was blessed — and cursed! — to meet Tony when I was 15, and I'm so proud that I got to know Geezer and Ozzy. They're my brothers. I love them very much and we love our city very much."

The engravings in the Council House building joins BLACK SABBATH bridge on Broad Street as a permanent tribute to the band and their accomplishments.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy leader of the city council said: "From the streets of Aston to global success, the ceremony has been a fitting celebration of their achievements and connection to our city, showcasing the band's incredible career as pioneers of heavy metal and recognizing their continued legacy as part of Birmingham's rich musical identity. BLACK SABBATH are global ambassadors of our city, and their music continues to inspire musicians across the world, so it has been wonderful to recognize the band with this honor."

Councillor Zafar Iqbal, Lord Mayor of Birmingham, added: "It is a pleasure to pronounce Terence 'Geezer' Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward as Freemen Of The City of Birmingham.

"The Freedom Of The City is one of the oldest civic honors and given in recognition of exceptional service to Birmingham.

Conferring these honors on BLACK SABBATH's founding members, who are proud Brummies, is a fitting tribute to the band, marking their importance to Birmingham's cultural landscape and the pride of our city as their hometown."

Professor David Mba, vice chancellor at Birmingham City University, said: "We're proud that our University — and particularly the iconic School Of Jewellery — has played such an instrumental role in this special recognition of a very special band.

"The creation of these remarkable medals is a golden demonstration of how BCU — as rooted in Birmingham as BLACK SABBATH themselves — continues to answer the call of the city, standing alongside willing partners like the City Council.

"Congratulations to Ozzy, Geezer, Tony and Bill. We hold great pride in your peerless representation of Birmingham on a global stage."

Osbourne, Butler, Iommi and Ward — recently commenced rehearsing for their final performance, "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow", set to take place on July 5 at Birmingham, United Kingdom's Villa Park.

The sold-out "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" event will be available as a global livestream at www.backtothebeginning.com.

Those who missed out on being there can still experience this unforgettable moment, with access to the raw livestream from 3:00 p.m. on July 5, and the chance to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

"Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" will be captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"),who are pioneering the way for premium, music-driven storytelling across film, television, podcasts and immersive formats. Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this unforgettable moment of music history to fans across the globe.

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said: "We had such an overwhelming demand from fans from around the globe, who couldn't get tickets to the show, and they took to social media, pleading with us to broadcast a livestream of the show. Being this is such a historic event, we just couldn't let them down."

Kelly Sweeney, managing director of Mercury Studios, said: "Mercury Studios are incredibly proud to be involved in capturing this monumental milestone at Villa Park. 'Back To The Beginning' will be an unforgettable experience, and our aim is to deliver this moment to fans worldwide, wherever they are, so they don't miss out on seeing music history being made."

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

This past February, Sharon told The Sun that her husband is struggling to walk amid his battle with Parkinsons disease, but that his singing voice is "as good as ever". She said: "[Ozzy's] very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

According to Sharon, Ozzy, who paused touring "for now" in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery and rescheduled his "No More Tours 2" shows from going ahead several times because of illness, the pandemic and logistical issues, will not play any more shows after the Villa Park event.

"Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop," she explained. "This is his full stop."

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE) and Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE).

"It's an endless amount of people," said Sharon. "They're going to be doing some SABBATH songs, some Ozzy songs, and they'll all mix together. Different little groups will be coming on, but they're all icons."

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

"For Ozzy right now, it's definitely: 'I love you and good night'," Sharon told Reuters.

She added that Ozzy was doing well and excited about the gig. "It's stimulated him," she said. "He's very, very excited and very thankful that he can do it."

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February 2023.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.

Image credit: Birmingham City Council