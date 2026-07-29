BLACK SABBATH Legend TONY IOMMI Announces New Solo Album 'From The Dark'

BMG has announced the worldwide release of the brand-new album from legendary guitarist Tony Iommi, titled "From The Dark". Heralded by the first single "World Alone", which received its premiere this afternoon at a special global streaming event hosted in Iommi's hometown of Birmingham, England, a stone's throw from the famous Black Sabbath Bridge across the canal, which was opened as a civic tribute to the iconic band in 2019.

"World Alone" is a thunderous rock song that speeds along on a barrage of flying guitar riffs and solos, backed by a driving rhythm section and topped off with the powerful rock operatics of acclaimed Norwegian vocalist Jorn Lande. The video is based around a retrofuture, dystopian universe where the lead protagonist, The Believer, is pitched into a twisted video game to save his life and ultimately find salvation.

"From The Dark" sees Tony Iommi joined throughout by Jorn Lande, who shares writing credits on all songs, as well as bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil. Co-produced by Tony and Mike Exeter, his longtime creative partner, co-writer, producer and audio engineer, the sound is crystalline, vibrant and enormous, engulfing the listener in a state-of-the-art sonic experience that is as contemporary as it is timeless.

Iommi says: "It's an album we've really enjoyed making. We're not trying to prove anything — it's a great album, it rocks!"

From the opening notes of "Over The Violent Sun", featuring a classic, driving down-tuned guitar riff from Tony Iommi and the dramatic vocal prowess of Jorn Lande, it is clear that "From The Dark" is an outstanding album that can hold its place amongst the impressive Iommi catalog. "Black Times" continues the journey, a sucker-punch strike that takes no prisoners, leading into the barn-storming first single "World Alone", before fourth track "Beyond The Dead" changes the pace, with a stately and sinister riff interwoven with epic orchestration.

The existential questioning of Lande's lyrics, full of dystopian imagery and ruminations on the fleeting nature of the human experience is writ-large throughout the album, especially on "Stormwatcher" with its nautical metaphors and dreams of new horizons. A brilliant centerpoint of this remarkable album, "Stormwatcher" is matched in scope and drama by the subsequent "Death Wake", both music and lyrics combining to create a vivid picture of the cruelties of a life without love and humanity.

"From The Dark"'s closing two songs, the furious passion of "Return Of The Arbalist" and the truly epic kaleidoscope of "Legacy" showcase the power and drama, the light and the shade that courses through the album. Coming a year after BLACK SABBATH's final-ever show, at 2025's "Back To The Beginning" concert in Birmingham, it demonstrates the creative fires that burn ever-brightly in Tony Iommi and is undoubtedly one of the greatest rock albums to be released this year.

There will be a limited-edition seven-inch single of "World Alone", backed exclusively with an instrumental version and housed in a deluxe, foiled sleeve which will be released on September 4. The song will also be available on the Gibson learn-to-play-guitar app.

"From The Dark" will be available in several deluxe vinyl and CD formats. The double LP edition will be manufactured in four colors, available from different retailers. Cut at 45rpm on double vinyl for optimum dynamic range the deluxe, gatefold package is premium black card with a die cut of Tony's signature cross, that holds beneath a suitably dark and detailed, illustrative journey across the album. Part visible when in situ and with the full image revealing as the inner sleeve is drawn out. There will also be a CD Amazon exclusive that also has the same die cut sleeve and a deluxe 32-page CD media book edition that includes two bonus tracks.

Deluxe CD

01. Over The Violent Sun

02. Black Times

03. World Alone

04. Beyond The Dead

05. Stormwatcher

06. Death Wake

07. Return Of The Arbalist

08. Legacy

09. Scent Of Dark (exclusive bonus track)

10. Deified (extended version) (exclusive bonus track)

Vinyl

Side A

01. Over The Violent Sun

02. Black Times

Side B

01. World Alone

02. Beyond The Dead

Side C

01. Stormwatcher

02. Death Wake

Side D

01. Return Of The Arbalist

02. Legacy

Lande previously performed with Iommi and other surviving HEAVEN & HELL members Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice at a very special tribute to their fallen bandmate, Ronnie James Dio, at the 2010 High Voltage festival at Victoria Park in London, England. The musicians were also be joined by legendary former DEEP PURPLE vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes.

In 2024, Iommi released an instrumental track, "Deified", to accompany the arrival of another new fragrance. The song saw Iommi reunite with longtime collaborator Mike Exeter, who played keyboards and handled production, with Laurence Cottle (who played on BLACK SABBATH's "Headless Cross" album) on bass. The recording lineup was rounded out by FEEDER and Robbie Williams drummer Karl Brazil, with Ben Andrews scoring the orchestrations.

Three years earlier, Iommi unveiled "Scent Of Dark" — his first new music in eight years at the time — alongside an accompanying cologne.

At the time of "Scent Of Dark"'s release, Iommi revealed that he had "four or five hundred" unused riffs on his phone, with plans to arrange and record some of them for his various projects.

"Scent Of Dark" and "Deified" were the product of a friendship struck up during the pandemic between Iommi and Sergio Momo, acclaimed perfumer, and designer for Xerjoff, well known for its unique and individual creations and collaborations in the fragrance world. Sergio is also an accomplished guitarist, and his fine fretwork can be heard on both songs.

Iommi's new solo album will be his third, after 2000's "Iommi" and 2005's "Fused".

Joining Iommi on "Fused" was ex-DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes and drummer Kenny Aronoff, whose resume includes the "Iommi" album and a long run with John Mellencamp.

SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan and Dave Grohl of the FOO FIGHTERS are among the guests who were heard on "Iommi". The LP also featured guest appearances from Philip Anselmo of PANTERA, Henry Rollins and SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Serj Tankian as well as Skin of SKUNK ANANSIE, Peter Steele from TYPE O NEGATIVE, and THE CULT's Ian Astbury.

Iommi is widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in modern music. As the founding member and primary composer of BLACK SABBATH, Iommi is credited with helping create the sound and vocabulary of heavy metal.

Iommi's contributions have been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and honorary academic distinctions in the U.K. He was awarded a doctorate from Coventry University, a Lord Mayor's Award and the Freedom Of The City of Birmingham. Most recently, in June 2026 he has been awarded an MBE, one of the highest honors in British public life.

In his youth, Iommi overcame a serious industrial accident that cost him the tips of two fingers — an event that led him to develop a distinctive playing style and the darker, heavier guitar tone that defined BLACK SABBATH's music. Formed with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, the band released pioneering albums throughout the 1970s and became one of the most culturally significant British exports of the era.

Across his six-decade career, Iommi has continued to record, perform and collaborate internationally. He worked extensively with the late Ronnie James Dio, released acclaimed solo material, and reunited with the original BLACK SABBATH lineup for the chart-topping 2013 album "13" and the global farewell tour "The End" (2016–2017) which played to 1.6 million fans.

In recent years, his work has expanded notably into broader cultural spheres. In 2023 he collaborated with the Birmingham Royal Ballet on "Black Sabbath - The Ballet", a groundbreaking production based on his early compositions. BLACK SABBATH headlined 2025's monumental metal show "Back To The Beginning" in Birmingham, an all-encompassing show revisiting BLACK SABBATH's origins and a poignant farewell to fans, that took place just a few weeks before the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne.

Photo by Ross Halfin