BLACK SABBATH Offshoot HEAVEN & HELL: 'Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009' 4CD/Blu-Ray And 7LP Box Sets Coming In March

BLACK SABBATH Offshoot HEAVEN & HELL: 'Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009' 4CD/Blu-Ray And 7LP Box Sets Coming In MarchFebruary 4, 2026
Rhino presents "Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009", a new collection focusing on the final chapter of Ronnie James Dio's celebrated tenure with members of BLACK SABBATH. Reuniting with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice under the name HEAVEN & HELL, the band returned to the stage and studio decades after their original run for an unexpected second act.
"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" will be available March 27 as 7LP and 4CD/Blu-ray boxed sets. Both editions include an illustrated book with new liner notes by Hugh Gilmour, along with a replica tour book and poster. Order now here.
The collection marks the first time the complete "Live From Radio City Music Hall" performance appears on vinyl, and features eight tracks making their vinyl debut, including studio recordings from "The Dio Years" and select live performances. The Blu-ray expands the set with video from "Live From Radio City Music Hall" and "Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live At Wacken", plus band interviews.
An HD-upscaled video of "Bible Black" is out today. Watch it below.
The set follows the band's reunion run, beginning with their triumphant 2007 New York performance, "Live From Radio City Music Hall", followed by the Top 10 studio album "The Devil You Know" in 2009, and the live album "Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live at Wacken", recorded later that year on tour in Germany.
"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" 4CD track listing:
Disc One: The Devil You Know
01. Atom And Evil
02. Fear
03. Bible Black
04. Double The Pain
05. Rock And Roll Angel
06. The Turn Of The Screw
07. Eating The Cannibals
08. Follow The Tears
09. Neverwhere
10. Breaking Into Heaven
Bonus tracks from The Dio Years
11. The Devil Cried
12. Shadow Of The Wind
13. Ear In The Wall
Disc Two: Live From Radio City Music Hall
01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)
02. The Mob Rules
03. Children Of The Sea
04. Lady Evil
05. I
06. The Sign Of The Southern Cross
07. Voodoo
08. The Devil Cried
Disc Three: Live From Radio City Music Hall
01. Computer God
02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World
03. Shadow Of The Wind
04. Die Young
05. Heaven And Hell
06. Lonely Is the Word
07. Neon Knights
Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
01. Mob Rules
02. Children Of The Sea
03. I
04. Bible Black
05. Time Machine
06. Fear
07. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
08. Follow The Tears
09. Die Young
10. Heaven And Hell
11. Neon Knights
Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007–2009 7LP Track Listing
LP One: The Devil You Know
Side One
01. Atom and Evil
02. Fear
03. Bible Black
Side Two
01. Double The Pain
02. Rock And Roll Angel
03. The Turn Of The Screw
04. Eating The Cannibals
LP Two: The Devil You Know
Side One
01. Follow The Tears
02. Neverwhere
03. Breaking Into Heaven
Side Two: Bonus Tracks
01. The Devil Cried (from "The Dio Years")
02. Shadow Of The Wind (from "The Dio Years")
03. Ear In The Wall (from "The Dio Years")
LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)
02. The Mob Rules
03. Children Of The Sea
Side Two
01. Lady Evil
02. I
03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross
LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
01. Voodoo
02. The Devil Cried
Side Two
01. Computer God
02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World
03. Shadow Of The Wind
LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
01. Die Young
02. Heaven And Hell
Side Two
01. Lonely Is the Word
02. Neon Knights
LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Side One
01. Mob Rules
02. Children Of The Sea
03. I
Side Two
01. Bible Black
02. Time Machine
03. Fear
LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Side One
01. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
02. Follow The Tears
03. Die Young
Side Two
01. Heaven And Hell
02. Neon Knights
Blu-Ray Video Content
Live from Radio City Music Hall
Extras:
* Heaven And Hell Road Movie
* Hail The Gods Of Metal
* Meet The Mob
* Radio City
* The Wisdom Of Dio
Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Extras:
30th-Anniversary Interviews
* Ronnie James Dio
* Geezer Butler
* Vinny Appice
* Tony Iommi
Ronnie James Dio Tribute (2010)
* Tony Iommi
* Vinny Appice
* Geezer Butler
Dio replaced Ozzy Osbourne in BLACK SABBATH in 1980, recording the "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules" albums, plus "Live Evil", before leaving in 1982. He rejoined the group 10 years later for an album called "Dehumanizer", and again teamed with the group under the HEAVEN & HELL banner in 2006. HEAVEN & HELL released the aforementioned "The Devil You Know" in 2009.
Ronnie passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.
Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer was diagnosed with cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.
Ronnie's long-awaited autobiography, titled "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released on July 2021 via Permuted Press.
In 2006, BLACK SABBATH members Dio, Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice reunited to record a trio of new songs for Rhino's "Black Sabbath: The Dio Years" before launching a greatly acclaimed world tour under their new moniker HEAVEN & HELL.
"The Devil You Know" sold 30,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release back in May 2009 to debut at position No. 8 on The Billboard 200 chart.
In September 2022, Iommi told Metal Talk about Dio: "It was real sad [when he died] because we were really on a roll when we'd done [the debut HEAVEN & HELL album] 'The Devil You Know' and we were touring and we were really enjoying it. And I remember talking to Ronnie when we were in Japan. We went for dinner one night. We said, 'Look, we're not gonna say we're gonna go for five years or whatever. We'll just try it and see where it goes. So we'd done the tour; we loved it and we enjoyed it. And when we were in this restaurant, I said to Ronnie, 'Do you fancy doing anything more?' And he said, 'Oh, yeah. We've gotta do another album. Let's do another album, another tour.' And that was the plan. That's what we were gonna do. And, of course, Ronnie didn't make it. But it was going so well and we had a great time being together. We loved working together. I loved working with Ronnie."
Iommi previously reflected on his time recording and touring with Dio as his bandmate in both BLACK SABBATH and HEAVEN & HELL in an April 2021 interview with Rockin' Metal Revival. At the time he said: "The last tour we did with Ronnie was real precious, and we had such a great time. And we really bonded. The last generation of the period with Ronnie was really close — everybody was close. Yeah, Ronnie was such a really nice person.
"What I liked about Ronnie [is] he gave everybody time," Tony continued. "It was just remarkable. Before the show, he'd have people in his dressing room — 'cause we'd have separate dressing rooms — he'd have people in there talking away and drinking and whatever. And he never warmed up or anything; he'd never done any kind of warming-up procedure before he went on stage. And he'd walk on stage and he'd just [sound] unbelievable; his voice was spot-on. It was just amazing, really, how he could do that.
"He was a really nice, caring character. He'd call me up — even just before he passed, he was on the phone to me, calling me from the hospital.
"It was very sad, really, [when he died]," Iommi added. "But he thought a lot of everybody — he really did. And he loved his fans."
Photo credit: Chapman Baehler (courtesy of James Sherry of Division PR for Rhino)