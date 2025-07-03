BLACK SABBATH To Be Honored By GIBSON At 'Back To The Beginning' Event

Over the past 130 years, the groundbreaking instruments from Gibson have been the catalyst for some of the loudest and most powerful moments in rock. The iconic instrument brand is beyond proud to partner with the historic forthcoming "Back To The Beginning" show — the long-awaited, one-night-only all-star concert on Saturday July 5, at Villa Park in Birmingham — marking the first performance in over 20 years of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup: singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

Gibson will donate two Gibson SG Standard guitars — the world-famous guitar model beloved by Iommi — which will be signed by the artists backstage at "Back To The Beginning". Music fans worldwide will have the chance to bid on these one-of-a-kind signed guitars during the high-profile charity auction live at www.ozzyauction.co.uk, which will run only until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. All proceeds from the auction will be shared equally between three causes close to the Osbourne family's heart: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

"It's an honor to pay tribute to Tony Iommi and BLACK SABBATH, and it's back to the beginning for me as well," says Cesar Gueikian, president and CEO of Gibson. "I started playing guitar because of BLACK SABBATH and Tony's riffs. Tony is 'the rifflord' and the bands paying tribute to BLACK SABBATH on this epic day owe a great deal to them for paving the way for heavy metal. I am deeply honored to call Tony my friend, my adopted godfather, and to have had the chance to collaborate with him at Gibson and on the single 'Deconstruction', co-written with Serj Tankian [SYSTEM OF A DOWN]. I wouldn't be at Gibson without that moment when I was 10 years old, when after discovering BLACK SABBATH, my life in music unfolded from that point onward. All of us at Gibson are proud to be playing a part in this epic last show and going back to where everything began for BLACK SABBATH!"

Alongside the Gibson SG Standard guitars, Gibson will also be present backstage with a selection of guitars, as well as an interactive experiences and a photo booth with Indian Motorcycles as part of the unforgettable backstage environment available for the performers, VIP guests, and industry legends.

This is a unique opportunity to celebrate a defining moment in rock and roll history while supporting three life-changing charities. Every bid placed will directly help fund vital research, care and support for those who need it most. Fans interested in bidding on the Gibson SG guitars, or other items in the "Back To The Beginning" charity auction, can find more details at www.ozzyauction.co.uk.

The Gibson SG Standard rocks the classic looks and features associated with the late-1960s-style SG models so many players love. A solid mahogany body provides the backbone for singing sustain, while a rounded profile mahogany neck and bound rosewood fingerboard deliver a comfortable playing experience across all 22 frets. A long tenon 19th fret neck joint enhances resonance, making it ideal for everything from vintage blues to modern high-gain solos. In the electronics department, the 490R (neck) and 490T (bridge) Alnico 2 humbuckers produce a versatile range of tones. Their clear, balanced output can easily cover a wide range of genres-softening nicely for warm clean passages and roaring to life when pushing an amp into overdrive.

Dedicated volume and tone controls, along with a 3-way toggle switch, offer quick access to any sound you need. Visually, a black 5-ply full-face pickguard sets this SG Standard apart from other models, and chrome-finished hardware adds a timeless touch. Grover Rotomatic tuners keep tuning precise, while the aluminum Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece ensure reliable intonation. Rounded out by black Top Hat knobs with silver reflectors, this SG Standard captures the look and spirit of Gibson's classic late-60s design. A soft shell guitar case is also included, providing convenient protection whether you're heading to rehearsal or hitting the road.

"Back To The Beginning" marks the historic return of the original BLACK SABBATH performing together for the first time in 20 years. The all-star celebration of heavy metal's founding fathers will see Ozzy take to the stage for a short solo set before reuniting with BLACK SABBATH for his final-ever performance, making this one of the most significant live music events of the decade.

Ozzy said: "It's my time to go back to the beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling over 75 million albums and defining a genre. Music director Tom Morello has described "Back To The Beginning" as "the greatest heavy metal show ever."

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original "made to rock hard" guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands.