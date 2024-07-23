  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLACK SABBATH's OZZY OSBOURNE And GEEZER BUTLER Star In Commercial For Birmingham Football Club ASTON VILLA

July 23, 2024

BLACK SABBATH's Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are featured in a new commercial for the home kit for the Aston Villa football (soccer) club.

Soundtracked by BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", the one-minute clip sees the Birmingham, United Kingdom heavy metal legends promote the the 2024/2025 season home kit from their local Premier League club. Also featured in the commercial are Aston Villa stars like coach Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn.

The video starts with Osbourne calling up Butler and telling the bassist SABBATH should play Villa Park, with Butler responding, "As long as I'm left wing."

Later in the clip, Ozzy describes himself as "the biggest frontman to ever come out of Birmingham," while sporting the new kit.

Ozzy and Geezer grew up close to Aston Villa's ground Villa Park and are lifelong fans of the team.

Last month, Geezer fulfilled his childhood dream of playing Villa Park when he made a guest appearance with FOO FIGHTERS on a rendition of "Paranoid".

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy was hoping to play two farewell concerts for his hometown fans at Villa Park. "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye'," she said at the time.

Aston Villa's new home shirt is made by Adidas and is in the club's traditional claret and blue. It also features a special "AV150" symbol to mark the club's 150th anniversary.

Chris Heck, president of business at Aston Villa, said: "We are immensely proud to unveil our new playing kit which marks the start of not only a landmark partnership with one of the world's most recognizable sports brands but an historic year for our football club.

"The new jerseys feature the latest Adidas technology and have been developed in close collaboration with Aston Villa's men's and women's teams."

Find more on Black sabbath
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).