BLACK SABBATH's OZZY OSBOURNE And GEEZER BUTLER Star In Commercial For Birmingham Football Club ASTON VILLA

BLACK SABBATH's Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are featured in a new commercial for the home kit for the Aston Villa football (soccer) club.

Soundtracked by BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", the one-minute clip sees the Birmingham, United Kingdom heavy metal legends promote the the 2024/2025 season home kit from their local Premier League club. Also featured in the commercial are Aston Villa stars like coach Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn.

The video starts with Osbourne calling up Butler and telling the bassist SABBATH should play Villa Park, with Butler responding, "As long as I'm left wing."

Later in the clip, Ozzy describes himself as "the biggest frontman to ever come out of Birmingham," while sporting the new kit.

Ozzy and Geezer grew up close to Aston Villa's ground Villa Park and are lifelong fans of the team.

Last month, Geezer fulfilled his childhood dream of playing Villa Park when he made a guest appearance with FOO FIGHTERS on a rendition of "Paranoid".

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy was hoping to play two farewell concerts for his hometown fans at Villa Park. "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye'," she said at the time.

Aston Villa's new home shirt is made by Adidas and is in the club's traditional claret and blue. It also features a special "AV150" symbol to mark the club's 150th anniversary.

Chris Heck, president of business at Aston Villa, said: "We are immensely proud to unveil our new playing kit which marks the start of not only a landmark partnership with one of the world's most recognizable sports brands but an historic year for our football club.

"The new jerseys feature the latest Adidas technology and have been developed in close collaboration with Aston Villa's men's and women's teams."