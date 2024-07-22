KIRK HAMMETT, RINGO STARR, SLASH, NANCY WILSON, Others Record 'Happy Birthday' Video Messages For JASON BECKER

KIRK HAMMETT, RINGO STARR, SLASH, NANCY WILSON, Others Record 'Happy Birthday' Video Messages For JASON BECKERJuly 22, 2024
Ringo Starr (THE BEATLES),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Nancy Wilson (HEART) and Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) are among the musicians who have contributed short messages to a video celebrating the 55th birthday of guitar shred pioneer Jason Becker. Check out the video below.
Featured musicians:
00:47 Marty Friedman - MEGADETH, CACOPHONY
02:08 Chris Broderick - MEGADETH, ACT OF DEFIANCE, IN FLAMES
03:13 Richie Kotzen - THE WINERY DOGS, MR. BIG, Solo
03:46 Gregg Bissonette - DAVID LEE ROTH, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND
05:03 Slash & Duff McKagan - GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER
05:15 Joe Bonamassa - BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, Solo
05:30 John 5 - MARILYN MANSON, ROB ZOMBIE
06:12 Matt Bissonette - JOE SATRIANI, ELTON JOHN, DAVID LEE ROTH BAND
07:00 Nancy Wilson - HEART
07:50 Steve Stevens - BILLY IDOL
09:00 Uli Jon Roth - SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN, Solo
09:44 Kirk Hammett - METALLICA, EXODUS
10:35 Eddie Trunk - "That Metal Show"
11:27 Nita Strauss & Josh Villalta - ALICE COOPER, DEMI LOVATO, Solo
11:55 Steve Hunter - LOU REED, ALICE COOPER, DAVID LEE ROTH BAND
12:39 Nili Brosh - TONY MACALPINE, Solo, DANNY ELFMAN, Cirque Du Soleil
13:06 Gene Hoglan & Laura Christine - DARK ANGEL, DEATH, DETHKLOK; NUKEM, ZIMMERSHOLE, WARFACE
13:35 Joe Satriani - CHICKENFOOT, Solo
13:49 Daniel Mongrain - VOIVOD
14:21 Seymour Duncan - Guitar Pickups Company
14:40 Steve Vai - DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE
15:28 Alex Skolnick - TESTAMENT, ALEX SKOLNICK TRIO
16:20 Chuck Billy - TESTAMENT
16:45 Steve Lukather - TOTO, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND
17:11 Paul Gilbert - MR. BIG, RACER X
18:11 Mike Varney - Shrapnel Records
19:03 Matt Blackett - Guitar Player magazine, EverTune
20:10 Vinnie Moore - UFO
21:00 Jason Newsted - METALLICA, NEWSTED, VOIVOD, OZZY OSBOURNE
21:21 Charlie Benante - ANTHRAX, PANTERA
21:32 Gus G - FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE
22:16 THE ARISTOCRATS - Guthrie Govan, Marco Minnemann, Bryan Beller
22:44 Eric Johnson
23:00 Jeff Loomis - ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, Solo
23:18 Nuno Bettencourt - EXTREME
24:20 Tony McAlpine
26:03 Ringo Starr - THE BEATLES, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND
For those who may not know of Jason Becker's legacy, we'd have to travel back to 1985 when 16-year-old guitarist Becker partnered up with Marty Friedman as the duo CACOPHONY. His success at such an early age was no coincidence, his metal mastery becoming a talking point amongst his peers, going on to support some of the biggest names in rock including David Lee Roth and create some huge guitar moments as a solo artist.
As Becker's career began to blossom, Jason was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) in 1989 — at just 20 years old. As the disease progressed, Jason no longer could hold on to the instrument, but the urge to continue pushed on as he, amazingly, engineered his own way of writing music, a technique using "eye geometry" and chin movements, described further in the documentary on Becker's journey.
A trailer for the film "Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet", a compilation of interviews, live footage, and more on the unbreakable spirit and the ingenious songwriting ability of the guitarist that influenced so many can be seen below.
The guitar community has spoken and is asking for all of us to stand up and be an ally to Jason Becker and his family as he continues fighting this battle. There is an ongoing struggle to find a full-time caregiver, making proper help seem a hugely daunting challenge. Already saddled with the daily task of staying alive against all odds, there comes additional stress and worry for Jason and his family for all of the many out-of-pocket medical fees.
Keeping positive and consistently creating is essential for Becker, so we invite you to keep up with his latest creations through his web site, www.JasonBecker.com, where you can also donate to the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.
