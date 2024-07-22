KIRK HAMMETT, RINGO STARR, SLASH, NANCY WILSON, Others Record 'Happy Birthday' Video Messages For JASON BECKER

Ringo Starr (THE BEATLES),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Nancy Wilson (HEART) and Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) are among the musicians who have contributed short messages to a video celebrating the 55th birthday of guitar shred pioneer Jason Becker. Check out the video below.

Featured musicians:

00:47 Marty Friedman - MEGADETH, CACOPHONY

02:08 Chris Broderick - MEGADETH, ACT OF DEFIANCE, IN FLAMES

03:13 Richie Kotzen - THE WINERY DOGS, MR. BIG, Solo

03:46 Gregg Bissonette - DAVID LEE ROTH, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND

05:03 Slash & Duff McKagan - GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER

05:15 Joe Bonamassa - BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, Solo

05:30 John 5 - MARILYN MANSON, ROB ZOMBIE

06:12 Matt Bissonette - JOE SATRIANI, ELTON JOHN, DAVID LEE ROTH BAND

07:00 Nancy Wilson - HEART

07:50 Steve Stevens - BILLY IDOL

09:00 Uli Jon Roth - SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN, Solo

09:44 Kirk Hammett - METALLICA, EXODUS

10:35 Eddie Trunk - "That Metal Show"

11:27 Nita Strauss & Josh Villalta - ALICE COOPER, DEMI LOVATO, Solo

11:55 Steve Hunter - LOU REED, ALICE COOPER, DAVID LEE ROTH BAND

12:39 Nili Brosh - TONY MACALPINE, Solo, DANNY ELFMAN, Cirque Du Soleil

13:06 Gene Hoglan & Laura Christine - DARK ANGEL, DEATH, DETHKLOK; NUKEM, ZIMMERSHOLE, WARFACE

13:35 Joe Satriani - CHICKENFOOT, Solo

13:49 Daniel Mongrain - VOIVOD

14:21 Seymour Duncan - Guitar Pickups Company

14:40 Steve Vai - DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE

15:28 Alex Skolnick - TESTAMENT, ALEX SKOLNICK TRIO

16:20 Chuck Billy - TESTAMENT

16:45 Steve Lukather - TOTO, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND

17:11 Paul Gilbert - MR. BIG, RACER X

18:11 Mike Varney - Shrapnel Records

19:03 Matt Blackett - Guitar Player magazine, EverTune

20:10 Vinnie Moore - UFO

21:00 Jason Newsted - METALLICA, NEWSTED, VOIVOD, OZZY OSBOURNE

21:21 Charlie Benante - ANTHRAX, PANTERA

21:32 Gus G - FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE

22:16 THE ARISTOCRATS - Guthrie Govan, Marco Minnemann, Bryan Beller

22:44 Eric Johnson

23:00 Jeff Loomis - ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, Solo

23:18 Nuno Bettencourt - EXTREME

24:20 Tony McAlpine

26:03 Ringo Starr - THE BEATLES, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND

For those who may not know of Jason Becker's legacy, we'd have to travel back to 1985 when 16-year-old guitarist Becker partnered up with Marty Friedman as the duo CACOPHONY. His success at such an early age was no coincidence, his metal mastery becoming a talking point amongst his peers, going on to support some of the biggest names in rock including David Lee Roth and create some huge guitar moments as a solo artist.

As Becker's career began to blossom, Jason was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) in 1989 — at just 20 years old. As the disease progressed, Jason no longer could hold on to the instrument, but the urge to continue pushed on as he, amazingly, engineered his own way of writing music, a technique using "eye geometry" and chin movements, described further in the documentary on Becker's journey.

A trailer for the film "Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet", a compilation of interviews, live footage, and more on the unbreakable spirit and the ingenious songwriting ability of the guitarist that influenced so many can be seen below.

The guitar community has spoken and is asking for all of us to stand up and be an ally to Jason Becker and his family as he continues fighting this battle. There is an ongoing struggle to find a full-time caregiver, making proper help seem a hugely daunting challenge. Already saddled with the daily task of staying alive against all odds, there comes additional stress and worry for Jason and his family for all of the many out-of-pocket medical fees.

Keeping positive and consistently creating is essential for Becker, so we invite you to keep up with his latest creations through his web site, www.JasonBecker.com, where you can also donate to the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.